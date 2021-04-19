south african hip-hop
Rouge Enlists Sarkodie and Youssoupha in New Single ‘W.A.G’

Rouge teams up with Sarkodie, Youssoupha for a spaz fest on new single "W.A.G".

In her latest single, South African rapper Rouge sends out a message to her competition—they aren't on the same level as her. She raps, "We ain't in the same WhatsApp group/ We don't even have the same interests/ We don't even like the same things/ we don't pin the same pic on Pinterest" in the song's hook.

"W.A.G", which isn't an acronym for "wet ass group" but rather "WhatsApp Group" is a showcase of raps from rappers from different regions of the world—something we could do more of.

In her verse, Rouge makes a compelling case for not being in the same WhatsApp group as her counterpart. As usual, it's her delivery that carries most of the verse, ensuring every assertion packs a punch.

Youssoupha, the French rap stalwart who, just like Rouge, is of Congolese descent, matches the standard set by the Pretoria lyricist, and so does Sarkodie. The popular Ghanaian rapper delivers yet another solid verse—surefooted delivery, lofty lines and all.

Rouge - W.A.G (Official Audio) ft. Sarkodie, Youssoupha www.youtube.com

With "W.A.G", Rouge is affirming her position as one of the best of her era, not scared of going toe to toe with the best in the business.

It's been a busy few months for Rouge, as she has already released two singles prior to "W.A.G", all of them collaborative. She seems to be in beast mode and sparring with fellow rappers on "Popular (Remix)" and "Gear Box" which collectively feature Costa Titch, Phantom Steeze, Tumi Tladi, YoungstaCPT and Jack Parow among others.

Stream "W.A.G" by Rouge, Sarkodie and Youssoupha on Apple Music and Spotify.




Photo: Jolaoso Adebayo.

