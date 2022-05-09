Badge
Rwandan Actor Ncuti Gatwa Is Our New 'Doctor Who'

The 29-year-old 'Sex Education' star becomes the first Black actor to play the lead title role.

Rwandan-Scottish actor Ncuti Gatwa has been announced as the latest star to take on the lead role in the BBC's hit television series Doctor Who. Gatwa will become the 14th Time Lord on the popular, time-traveling show, playing the lead character 'The Doctor'. Making history, Gatwa becomes the first Black actor to play The Doctor, following Jodie Whittaker, who was the first female doctor on the long-running British series.

Gatwa gained popularity as funny, universally loved Eric Effiong on the hit Netflix show Sex Education. His performance in the hit British comedy went on to win him a BAFTA for Best Actor, along with a number of nominations. According to long-time showrunner Russel T Davies, the Rwandan-born, Scotland-raised actor was one of the last to audition for the role but landed it as soon as he did. "Sometimes talent walks through the door and it's so bright, bold, and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars," Davies said. "Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor, and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds."

Speaking of his excitement, Gatwa told BBC, "This role is an institution. It's so iconic and it means a lot to so many people, including myself, and so it makes everyone feel seen as well."

The 29-year-old actor makes history as one of the youngest to play The Doctor. And continued, "There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling. A mix of deeply honored, beyond excited, and, of course, a little bit scared," Gatwa said in a press release. "Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

Fans of both the show and the star took to Twitter to share their excitement over Gatwa's announcement 





