Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi is set to meet with SADC to discuss protection from Islamist extremists in the country.

SADC To Help Mozambique Quell Islamist Attacks

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi is reportedly set to meet with the Southern African Community Development (SADC) a month after delaying the proposal of receiving 3000 military troops to help fight Islamist extremists in the country.