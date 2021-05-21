SADC To Help Mozambique Quell Islamist Attacks
Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi is reportedly set to meet with the Southern African Community Development (SADC) a month after delaying the proposal of receiving 3000 military troops to help fight Islamist extremists in the country.
South African president Cyril Ramaphosa and the regional leaders from the Southern African Community Development (SADC) are reportedly planning to send 3000 military troops to assist Mozambique. This follows after the persistent and ever increasing violent Islamist-affiliated attacks, the latest being in Cabo Delgado. Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor revealed this past Thursday that the much-needed SADC meeting between the countries is anticipated to take place before the end of this month.
According to Daily Maverick, SADC's security troika had planned to meet last month but Ramaphosa was due to appear at the Zondo Commission and Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi was quarantining. This week Felipe Nyusi, President of Mozambique met Ramaphosa in France at President Emmanuel Macron's summit where they duly decided on a new date.
Nyusi has been accused of preferring the use of private security companies over receiving assistance from regional neighbouring countries. However, this might change after South African-based Dyck Advisory Group (DAG) was revealed to be racially prejudiced in rescuing survivors. Pandor countered the allegations made at Nyusi sharing that "Mozambique does want SADC to be active in assisting to address this matter of the incursion by extremists in Cabo Delgado".
The March attacks were the latest in a series of the Islam-extremist Jihadist group that has been terrorising Mozambique for over three years. Last year, the group reportedly desecrated villages and beheaded 20 young men during a traditional initiation ceremony. This year, the militant group attacked Palma on March 24 and caused thousands to flee with a few hundred seeking refuge in neighbouring Tanzania, where they were reportedly refused entry.
The SADC secretariat, headed by Tanzanian Dr. Stergomena Lawrence Tax, will reportedly release the official date for the meeting. The deliberation of the new SADC meeting coincides with the reported contract termination between DAG and the Mozambican government.