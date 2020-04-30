2020 Edition of South African Film and Television Awards Takes Place Virtually
Here is the full list of winners for the 14th annual SAFTAs which were held on Twitter last night.
Last night, the 14th edition of the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) was held. Due to the national lockdown currently in place amid the coronavirus outbreak, the winners were announced on Twitter. This was the first time the awards show took place virtually and was hosted by actress and reality star, Dineo Ranaka. Among the winners were production house Tshedza Pictures which walked away with a whopping 17 awards while the feature-length film Knuckle City brought home 6 wins.
One of the most anticipated awards shows of the years, the SAFTAs are held in recognition of the hard work of actors and actresses, television presenters, directors, producers and other key members of the South African television and film industry.
Tshedza Pictures, the production house behind a number of the country's most popular local series including The River and Tsonga telenovela Giyani: Land of Blood, unsurprisingly clinched the most awards of the night. The River, which scored a nomination for an International Emmy last year, led the rest of the pack with 15 nominations across categories including directing, scriptwriting, original music/score, editing, sound, cinematography and several others.
Florence Masebe took home "Best Actress in a Television Drama", Bongile Mantsai won "Best Actor in a Feature Film" while Entle Bizana walked away with "Best Television Presenter" and Thembi Mtshali-Jones was honoured with the "Lifetime Achievement Award". The award for "Best Film" went to Fiela se Kind while Buddha in Africa won "Best Documentary Feature".
Speaking about this year's winners, CEO of the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF), Makhosazana Khanyile, said, "It is an incredibly bittersweet moment to congratulate all the SAFTAs 14 winners whilst they could not experience a full celebration of their hard work." Khanyile added that, "We thank the industry for understanding and supporting the NFVF in the difficult decisions that had to be made during this crisis, and the NFVF is fully committed to ensuring that the industry gets as much support as it needs during a time where livelihoods are heavily impacted."
See the full list of winners below:
TV
TELENOVELA AND TV SOAP
Best Achievement in Directing - Telenovela
Ferry Jele, Catharine Cooke, Zolani Phakade & Johnny Barbuzano - The River
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - Telenovela
Gwydion Beynon, Phathutshedzo Makwarela, Christa Biyela, Lebogang Mogashoa & Mamello Lebona - The River
Best Achievement In Original Music/Score – Telenovela
Philip Miller - Isibaya
Best Achievement in Editing - Telenovela
Bongi Malefo, Matodzi Nemungadi & Ula Oelsen - The River
Best Achievement in Sound - TV Soap/Telenovela
Ben Oelsen, Juli Vanden Berg & Tladi Steven Mabuya - The River
Best Achievement in Cinematography - Telenovela
Trevor Brown – The River
Best Achievement in Directing - TV Soap
Eric Mogale - Rhythm City
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - TV Soap
Getroud met Rugby
Best Achievement in Wardrobe - TV Soap/Telenovela
Alice Mataboge – The River
Best Achievement inMake-Up and Hairstyling- TV Soap/Telenovela
Bongi Mlotshwa – The River
Best Achievement in Art Direction - TV Soap/Telenovela
Beatrix van Zyl – Arendsvlei
Best Actress - Telenovela
Sindi Dlathu- The River
Best Actor - Telenovela
Roberto Kyle – Arendsvlei
Best Supporting Actress - Telenovela
Mary-Anne Barlow - The River
Best Supporting Actor - Telenovela
Loyiso MacDonald - The Queen
Best Actress - TV Soap
Denise Newman - Suidooster
Best Actor - TV Soap
Bongile Mantsai - Scandal!
Best Supporting Actress - TV Soap
Kgomotso Christopher - Scandal!
Best Supporting Actor - TV Soap
Mncedisi Shabangu- Rhythm City
Best TV Soap
Rhythm City
Best Telenovela
The River
Most Popular TV Soap/Telenovela
Imbewu
TV DRAMA
Best Achievement in Directing - TV Drama
Johnny Barbuzano & Rea Rangaka – The Republic
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - TV Drama
Phathutshedzo Makwarela & Gwydion Beynon – The Republic
Best Achievement in Editing - TV Drama
Leon Visser – Spreeus
Best Achievement in Sound- TV Drama
Ben Oelsen & Juli Vanden Berg – The Republic
Best Achievement in Original Music/Score-TV Drama
Pierre-Henri Wicomb – Spreeus
Best Achievement in Art Direction - TV Drama
Christelle van Graan- Shadow
Best Achievement in Wardrobe - TV Drama
Heidi Riss, Monique Lamprecht & Nerine Pienaar – Ifalakhe
Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling - TV Drama
Ronwyn Jarrett – Ifalakhe
Best Achievement in Cinematography - TV Drama
Ntobeko Dlamini – The Republic
Best Actress - TV Drama
Florence Masebe- The Republic
Best Actor - TV Drama
Wiseman Mncube - eHostela
Best Supporting Actress - TV Drama
Brenda Ngxoli – iThemba
Best Supporting Actor TV Drama
Seputla Sebogodi - The Republic
Best TV Drama
The Republic - Tshedza Pictures
Best Natural History and Environmental Programme
STROOP - Journey into the rhino horn war
Natural History and Environmental Programme on Innovative Research
Cave Crocs of Gabon
Best Children's Programme
Words and Numbers Series 9
Best Competition Reality Show
Ultimate Braai Master
Best Structured or Docu-reality Show
Living The Dream With Somizi Season 4
Best International Format Show
Celebrity Game Night S1
Best Factual & Educational Programme
Op Seer Se Spoor
Best Current Affairs Programme
Checkpoint - Work Hazards
Best Variety Show
Mooi
Best Youth Programme
MTV Shuga Down South 2
Best Entertainment Programme
Emo 30 Jaar In Musiek
Best Lifestyle Programme
Elders: Japan
Best Made for TV Movie
Droomman
Best TV Presenter
Entle Bizana - Hectic on 3
FILM
Best Achievement in Directing - Feature Film
Jahmil X.T. Qubeka – Knuckle City
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - Feature Film
Brett Michael Innes - Fiela se Kind
Best Achievement in Cinematography - Feature Film
Willie Nel - Die Verhaal van Racheltjie de Beer
Best Achievement in Sound Design - Feature Film
Jim Petrak - Die Verhaal van Racheltjie de Beer
Best Achievement in Original Music/Score - Feature Film
Chris Letcher - Die Verhaal van Racheltjie de Beer
Best Achievement in Editing – Feature Film
Layla Swart - Knuckle City
Best Achievement inProduction Design – Feature Film
TK Khampepe & Justice Nhlapo - Knuckle City
Best Achievement in Costume Design – Feature Film
Trudi Mantzios - Back of the Moon
Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling - Feature Film
Carol Babalwa Mtshiselwa - Knuckle City
Best Actress - Feature Film
Clementine Mosimane - Poppie Nongena
Best Actor – Feature Film
Bongile Mantsai - Knuckle City
Best Supporting Actress - Feature Film
Anna-Mart van der Merwe- Poppie Nongena
Best Supporting Actor - Feature Film
Patrick Ndlovu - Knuckle City
Best Feature Film
Fiela se Kind
Best Short Film
The Letter Reader
Best Student Film
Moya
Best Achievement in Directing - Documentary Feature
Nicole Schafer- Buddha in Africa
Best Achievement in Cinematography - Documentary
Sara Gouveia - The Sound of Masks
Best Achievement in Editing - Documentary
Michael Cross - The Fun's Not Over - The James Phillips Story
Best Achievement in Sound- Documentary Feature
Catherine Meyburgh, Guy Steer & Mapula Lehong - Dying for Gold
Best Documentary Feature
Buddha in Africa
Lifetime Achiever Award
Thembi Mtshali-Jones
Youth Achiever Award
Thabo Welcome
Outstanding Person with Disability Contributor Award
Boitsheko Keabetswe
Malebo Matlhage
Outstanding Provincial Contributor Award
Luzuko Dilima
Emerging Filmmaker Award
Vusi Africa Sindane
- Interview: Director of South African Pantsula Drama Series 'Tjovitjo ... ›
- Popular Pantsula Dance Drama Series 'Tjovitjo' is Now Streaming ... ›
- Popular South African Series 'Intersexions' is Coming to Netflix ... ›
- South African Actor Charles 'Big Boy' Maja Has Passed Away ... ›
- South African Actor and Dancer Sibusiso Radebe Has Passed Away ... ›
- South African Soapie Star Mampho Brescia on the SA Film & TV ... ›