awards
popular
Rufaro Samanga
Apr. 30, 2020 05:31AM EST
Photo by Lefty Shivambu for Gallo Images.

This year's SAFTAs took place on Twitter.

2020 Edition of South African Film and Television Awards Takes Place Virtually

Here is the full list of winners for the 14th annual SAFTAs which were held on Twitter last night.

Last night, the 14th edition of the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) was held. Due to the national lockdown currently in place amid the coronavirus outbreak, the winners were announced on Twitter. This was the first time the awards show took place virtually and was hosted by actress and reality star, Dineo Ranaka. Among the winners were production house Tshedza Pictures which walked away with a whopping 17 awards while the feature-length film Knuckle City brought home 6 wins.

One of the most anticipated awards shows of the years, the SAFTAs are held in recognition of the hard work of actors and actresses, television presenters, directors, producers and other key members of the South African television and film industry.

Tshedza Pictures, the production house behind a number of the country's most popular local series including The River and Tsonga telenovela Giyani: Land of Blood, unsurprisingly clinched the most awards of the night. The River, which scored a nomination for an International Emmy last year, led the rest of the pack with 15 nominations across categories including directing, scriptwriting, original music/score, editing, sound, cinematography and several others.

Florence Masebe took home "Best Actress in a Television Drama", Bongile Mantsai won "Best Actor in a Feature Film" while Entle Bizana walked away with "Best Television Presenter" and Thembi Mtshali-Jones was honoured with the "Lifetime Achievement Award". The award for "Best Film" went to Fiela se Kind while Buddha in Africa won "Best Documentary Feature".

Speaking about this year's winners, CEO of the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF), Makhosazana Khanyile, said, "It is an incredibly bittersweet moment to congratulate all the SAFTAs 14 winners whilst they could not experience a full celebration of their hard work." Khanyile added that, "We thank the industry for understanding and supporting the NFVF in the difficult decisions that had to be made during this crisis, and the NFVF is fully committed to ensuring that the industry gets as much support as it needs during a time where livelihoods are heavily impacted."

See the full list of winners below:

TV

TELENOVELA AND TV SOAP

Best Achievement in Directing - Telenovela

Ferry Jele, Catharine Cooke, Zolani Phakade & Johnny Barbuzano - The River

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - Telenovela

Gwydion Beynon, Phathutshedzo Makwarela, Christa Biyela, Lebogang Mogashoa & Mamello Lebona - The River

Best Achievement In Original Music/Score – Telenovela

Philip Miller - Isibaya

Best Achievement in Editing - Telenovela

Bongi Malefo, Matodzi Nemungadi & Ula Oelsen - The River

Best Achievement in Sound - TV Soap/Telenovela

Ben Oelsen, Juli Vanden Berg & Tladi Steven Mabuya - The River

Best Achievement in Cinematography - Telenovela

Trevor Brown – The River

Best Achievement in Directing - TV Soap

Eric Mogale - Rhythm City

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - TV Soap

Getroud met Rugby

Best Achievement in Wardrobe - TV Soap/Telenovela

Alice Mataboge – The River

Best Achievement inMake-Up and Hairstyling- TV Soap/Telenovela

Bongi Mlotshwa – The River

Best Achievement in Art Direction - TV Soap/Telenovela

Beatrix van Zyl – Arendsvlei

Best Actress - Telenovela

Sindi Dlathu- The River

Best Actor - Telenovela

Roberto Kyle – Arendsvlei

Best Supporting Actress - Telenovela

Mary-Anne Barlow - The River

Best Supporting Actor - Telenovela

Loyiso MacDonald - The Queen

Best Actress - TV Soap

Denise Newman - Suidooster

Best Actor - TV Soap

Bongile Mantsai - Scandal!

Best Supporting Actress - TV Soap

Kgomotso Christopher - Scandal!

Best Supporting Actor - TV Soap

Mncedisi Shabangu- Rhythm City

Best TV Soap

Rhythm City

Best Telenovela

The River

Most Popular TV Soap/Telenovela

Imbewu

TV DRAMA

Best Achievement in Directing - TV Drama

Johnny Barbuzano & Rea Rangaka – The Republic

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - TV Drama

Phathutshedzo Makwarela & Gwydion Beynon – The Republic

Best Achievement in Editing - TV Drama

Leon Visser – Spreeus

Best Achievement in Sound- TV Drama

Ben Oelsen & Juli Vanden Berg – The Republic

Best Achievement in Original Music/Score-TV Drama

Pierre-Henri Wicomb – Spreeus

Best Achievement in Art Direction - TV Drama

Christelle van Graan- Shadow

Best Achievement in Wardrobe - TV Drama

Heidi Riss, Monique Lamprecht & Nerine Pienaar – Ifalakhe

Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling - TV Drama

Ronwyn Jarrett – Ifalakhe

Best Achievement in Cinematography - TV Drama

Ntobeko Dlamini – The Republic

Best Actress - TV Drama

Florence Masebe- The Republic

Best Actor - TV Drama

Wiseman Mncube - eHostela

Best Supporting Actress - TV Drama

Brenda Ngxoli – iThemba

Best Supporting Actor TV Drama

Seputla Sebogodi - The Republic

Best TV Drama

The Republic - Tshedza Pictures

Best Natural History and Environmental Programme

STROOP - Journey into the rhino horn war

Natural History and Environmental Programme on Innovative Research

Cave Crocs of Gabon

Best Children's Programme

Words and Numbers Series 9

Best Competition Reality Show

Ultimate Braai Master

Best Structured or Docu-reality Show

Living The Dream With Somizi Season 4

Best International Format Show

Celebrity Game Night S1

Best Factual & Educational Programme

Op Seer Se Spoor

Best Current Affairs Programme

Checkpoint - Work Hazards

Best Variety Show

Mooi

Best Youth Programme

MTV Shuga Down South 2

Best Entertainment Programme

Emo 30 Jaar In Musiek

Best Lifestyle Programme

Elders: Japan

Best Made for TV Movie

Droomman

Best TV Presenter

Entle Bizana - Hectic on 3

FILM

Best Achievement in Directing - Feature Film

Jahmil X.T. Qubeka – Knuckle City

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - Feature Film

Brett Michael Innes - Fiela se Kind

Best Achievement in Cinematography - Feature Film

Willie Nel - Die Verhaal van Racheltjie de Beer

Best Achievement in Sound Design - Feature Film

Jim Petrak - Die Verhaal van Racheltjie de Beer

Best Achievement in Original Music/Score - Feature Film

Chris Letcher - Die Verhaal van Racheltjie de Beer

Best Achievement in Editing – Feature Film

Layla Swart - Knuckle City

Best Achievement inProduction Design – Feature Film

TK Khampepe & Justice Nhlapo - Knuckle City

Best Achievement in Costume Design – Feature Film

Trudi Mantzios - Back of the Moon

Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling - Feature Film

Carol Babalwa Mtshiselwa - Knuckle City

Best Actress - Feature Film

Clementine Mosimane - Poppie Nongena

Best Actor – Feature Film

Bongile Mantsai - Knuckle City

Best Supporting Actress - Feature Film

Anna-Mart van der Merwe- Poppie Nongena

Best Supporting Actor - Feature Film

Patrick Ndlovu - Knuckle City

Best Feature Film

Fiela se Kind

Best Short Film

The Letter Reader

Best Student Film

Moya

Best Achievement in Directing - Documentary Feature

Nicole Schafer- Buddha in Africa

Best Achievement in Cinematography - Documentary

Sara Gouveia - The Sound of Masks

Best Achievement in Editing - Documentary

Michael Cross - The Fun's Not Over - The James Phillips Story

Best Achievement in Sound- Documentary Feature

Catherine Meyburgh, Guy Steer & Mapula Lehong - Dying for Gold

Best Documentary Feature

Buddha in Africa

Lifetime Achiever Award

Thembi Mtshali-Jones

Youth Achiever Award

Thabo Welcome

Outstanding Person with Disability Contributor Award

Boitsheko Keabetswe

Malebo Matlhage

Outstanding Provincial Contributor Award

Luzuko Dilima

Emerging Filmmaker Award

Vusi Africa Sindane

From Your Site Articles
television film south africa coronavirus lockdown awards
News Brief
Still taken from YouTube.

Sneak Peak: Netflix Announces its Next African Original Series 'JIVA!'

Netflix's next African Original Series 'JIVA!' is a dance drama series starring South African actress Noxolo Dlamini as the lead.

Netflix is certainly making good on its commitment to release more content from the African continent. Off the heels of its wildly successful first African Original Series Queen Sono starring Pearl Thusi, the streaming giant has announced that it's now working on its next African Original Series titled JIVA!. The dance drama series will again be lead by a South African female actress, Noxolo Dlamini, in addition to a strong, star-studded supporting cast.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

The 28 Best South African Songs of the Month (April)

Featuring Zoë Modiga, TNS, Simphiwe Dana, Priddy Ugly, Petite Noire and more.