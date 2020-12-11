south african music
Nobantu Shabangu
Dec. 11, 2020 07:35AM EST
Samthing Soweto 'Danlo' EP art cover

Samthing Soweto 'Danko' EP

Samthing Soweto Drops Amapiano EP 'Danko!'

Samthing Soweto releases new EP 'Danko!' following recent platinum certification of his 2019 debut album 'Isphithiphithi'.

Samthing Soweto has dropped hot six-track EP titled 'Danko'. This comes after news that his 2019 debut album Isphithiphithi has recently been certified platinum. The South African singer, song-writer and producer continues trailblazing with scintillating amapiano EP Danko!. Entity Musiq, Njelic, Alie-Keys, MalumNator, Da Musiqal Chef and Mzanzi Youth Choir feature on the surprise EP.

The "Akulaleki" hit singer comes back with De Mthuda leading production. The first track "Chomi" is sure to follow behind the success of freshly released single "Weekend". "Chomi" has an amalgamation of South African bubblegum pop and kwaito beats from the late 1980's and early 1990s. Samthing Soweto, who catapulted his fame with Sun El Musician's hit "Akanamali", shows that he is not only a mellow voiced singer but also modern storyteller. "Tilili" featuring Malumnator and Da Muziqal Chef is a finely tuned song to listen to. "Hey Wena" featuring Alie-Keys and Entity Musiq is a trippy lover's groove song. In short Danko! is perfect with just the right amount of quality tracks or just the right "mellow dose of amapiano" as Apple Music describes the EP.

Known for his acapella crooning, Samthing Soweto collaborates with award-winning South Africa's Mzanzi Youth Choir on "The Danko! Medley". The collaboration is a treat for fans who are nostalgic for Samthing Soweto's beginnings with acapella band The Soil. The smooth vocal arrangement and harmonising on "The Danko! Medley" ends the EP on a perfect pitch. The last track is essentially a rendition of 2019 Isphithiphithi lead single "Akulaleki" featuring Shasha, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small.

Isphithiphithi was released in September 2019 and received nine SAMA nominations, the album won Best Afro Pop Album award this year. The release of Danko! coincides with the platinum certification of Isphithiphithi and is probably a premonition to the success of this fresh EP. Danko! which is slang for "thank you" will have music fans grateful for Samthing Soweto's career choice to evolve with the amapiano sound. Danko! might just be the 2020 year-end anthem.

Listen to Danko! on Spotify.


Listen to Danko! on Apple Music.

samthing soweto danko! amapiano new music south african music
