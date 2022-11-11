Sarkodie Drops Star-Studded New Album 'JAMZ'

The Ghanaian rapper shares his eighth studio album which features appearances from Black Sherif, Cina Soul, Oxlade, Lojay, Joeboy, BNXN, Kranium, and King Promise.
Ghanaian hip-hop star Sarkodiehas released his eighth studio, a star-studded 10-track album called JAMZ that features some of Africa's most prominent artists. The body of work is primarily infused with African-inspired hip-hop, a sound that Sarkodie has become renowned for.
Some of the artists included in the project are Black Sherif, Cina Soul, Oxlade, Lojay, Joeboy, BNXN, Kranium, and King Promise.
Back in September, Sarkodie teamed up with King Promise to release "Labadi," the leading single from JAMZ. Through "Labadi," fans got to experience a snippet of the overall album, released today November 11. In the song, Sarkodie stayed true to his signature fast-paced rap style but used a fusion of Afropop, hip-hop, and amapiano to sonically elevate the playability of the record. King Promise's lines on the hook and chorus of the song also added to the dreamy vibe of the record.
JAMZ is the follow-up to Sarkodie's No Pressure album from last year, which also featured big-name collaborations that added versatility to his last project. JAMZ is an extension of that versatility, and every record on the album offers a unique spin on the rapper's sound. Although he has evolved over the years, the ability to tell stories through rap and his native language of Twi, which he has helped put on the map, has never ceased. The African rap icon has continually pushed his native language Twi over the course of his career.
While it can be difficult for non-native Twi speakers to understand what Sarkodie is saying in some songs, the rapper has an ability to hold listeners spellbound through his chemistry with the beat.
Sarkodie has had a good year so far. Following his headline performance at the Celebrating Africa concert at London's OVO Arena, Wembley, in August, He also performed in Accra at the Global Citizen Festival in September alongside acts like Usher, Tems, and SZA. In December, he will wrap things up by celebrating the 10th anniversary of his career-defining sophomore album Rapperholic.
Listen to JAMZ below.
