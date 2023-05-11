Ghana’s Sarkodie Announces Jamz World Tour
Sarkodie has announced dates and locations in the U.S. and Canada for his 2022 album, Jamz, world tour.
Ghana’s Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, has announced that he will be going on a world tour that will kick off on July 25. The tour, which he has dubbed the “Jamz World Tour” is supposed to be a celebration of his illustrious music career that has spanned over a decade. The “Pain Killer” rapper will make his debut at Town Hall, New York as part of the tour, which will be produced by TM Entertainmentz and Nayasa Entertainment.
The rapper took to his Instagram account to share the news with his 5.1 million followers, saying: "🇨🇦 🇺🇸 #JamzWorldTour 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 United States / Canada We coming @tmentertainmentz@nayasaentgh."
The tour, which runs through September 3, will take the artist to 11 major cities, including Washington DC, Chicago, Dallas, Charlotte, Nashville, Minnesota, Phoenix, Toronto, Vancouver, and Edmonton.
This will mark the first time that Sarkodie is performing in New York City. TM Entertainmentz and Nayasa Entertainment have a track record for producing high-quality events, which makes this upcoming tour one to keep an eye out for.
“Another history is about to be made in New York by Sarkodie, TM Entertainmentz, and Nayasa Entertainment. There will be electrifying performances with loads of surprises,” the CEO of TM Entertainmentz, Terry Masson said.
Sarkodie is one one of the godfathers of African rap and has made a name for himself with his captivating lyricism, infectious energy, and magnetic stage presence, His affinity for indigenous rap and rapping in Twi and Akan, among other dialects, have made him one of the most endearing West African entertainers of all time. Rising to fame in the early 2010s, he has consistently pushed the boundaries of African music and cemented his position as a trailblazer in the industry.
Sarkodie has consistently also showcased his musical prowess through clever wordplay and thought-provoking storytelling, all while addressing social issues and celebrating African culture. His unique blend of rap and indigenous melodies creates a signature sound that resonates with audiences globally.
We can’t wait for the show. Obidi Pon Bidi!
