Sarkodie Returns With New Single "Labadi"

The Ghanaian rapper features King Promise on his new single, which is expected to be a part of his upcoming album Jamz.
Internationally renowned Ghanaian hip hop artist Sarkodie just released his new single "Labadi" featuring King Promise. The two have frequently collaborated on songs in the past and have recently come together on this dreamy record, which has all of the makings of the soft life and vacation.
"Labadi" opens with Sarkodie's signature rhythmic, yet fast-paced rap and then transcends into King Promise singing the hook and chorus. With light-yet-prominent percussion in the background of the track, the song has all of the makings of a summery Afrobeats production, but is also thoroughly infused with hip-hop, Afropop and Amapiano.
The new single is Sarkodie’s first official single of the year and will be included in his eight studio album Jamz, which will be released on November 11. Although the song is called "Labadi," the music video was shot on the sunny and idyllic shores of Mykonos, Greece and was directed and co-directed by Capone and Babs Direction.
In his own words, the rapper describes the song as a feel-good song inspired by the idea of a boat party and being surrounded by loved ones:
"'Labadi' is a gateway song. It's about fun times with loved ones," Sarkodie mentions. "I was inspired by the idea of a boat party with some good people, just taking time off to enjoy life on the ocean. The melodies in the song are intended to bring out the positive vibrations in us. You just have to put all your worries away for a second and enjoy 'Labadi'."
For over 17 years, Sarkodie has contributed to the landscape of the Ghanaian music industry, and this has earned him national and international recognition. In 2019, he became the first winner of BET's Best International Flow artist at the BET Hip Hop Awards. To many, he is also considered one of the major driving forces of the renowned 'Azonto' dance, as well as one of the godfathers of African Hip-Hop.
Along with his new music ventures and upcoming album, Sarkodie is also expected to perform at the Global Citizen Festival in Accra on September 24 along other global powerhouse artists like Usher, SZA, Tems and Stormzy. Watch the dreamy video for 'Labadi' below.
