Scoop Makhathini's New Partnership For The Upcoming Season of 'Catching Waves'
The latest season of the lifestyle show Catching Waves promises to be the edgiest with Pearl Thusi, FLVME, 25K and more celebrity guests set to make appearances.
South African media personality, basketball enthusiast and hip-hop culture connoisseur Scoop Makhathini is, once again, winning in his own lane. The fashion-forward presenter recently announced that the latest season of his popular lifestyle show Catching Waves, backed by Hennessy x NBA, will bring basketball action to fans and aspiring ballers. South African celebrities will join Scoop Makhathini on the show, over the next few months, in an enthralling series of basketball challenges. The selected few are a diverse group of well-known personalities, with some returning from previous seasons, form a mix that is sure to make for good entertainment.
On sharing his passions for basketball with the rest of South Africa, Scoop Makhathini said...
"I am honoured and excited to be chosen as the SA ambassador for the Hennessy x NBA campaign. I have always loved basketball. It's a sport that has provided me with many great life lessons over the years, both on and off the court. Through this partnership, we have a real opportunity to showcase the talent we have in this country and to celebrate South Africa's vibrant basketball culture. From adopting the fashion and style to mentions by hip hop artists and the burgeoning movement of local basketball players, South Africans have welcomed the sport with a lot of enthusiasm."
With four years under its belt, the upcoming Catching Waves season is something to look forward to. The variety lifestyle show became popular with music and culture followers when it launched on SlikourOnLife in 2017. Audiences get to follow the emphatic Scoop Makhathini in various settings with South Africa's most impactful, well-known, fashionable and culture-changing personalities. The show is also central to showcasing NBA Africa's basketball events in Rosebank, Johannesburg which drawn in big stars like Riky Rick, Pearl Thusi, Akin Omotoso, Da Les, Stilo Magolide and many more who go head-to- head on the courts. The show also spotlights cultural hotspots across South Africa, mostly in Johannesburg. Catching Waves reveals the world of galleries, photo exhibitions, contemporary visual artists, sneaker launches, music artists, brand architects, entrepreneurs and more vital players in South Africa's cultural ecosystem.
The Hennessy x NBA partnership makes this season the most interesting. Hennessy's "Never Stop. Never Settle" payoff line is also this season's running slogan, which celebrity guests and self-proclaimed hustlers will unpack in relation to their personal experiences.
The guest-line for the upcoming season includes international actress and lead on Queen Sono, Pearl Thusi, hip-hop musos FLVME and 25K, basketball sensei Mogal 'Juice' Ndlovu, choreographer, dancer and actress Bontle Modiselle, award-winning TV presenter Kim Jayde and prolific photographer Young Stilo.
Fans can also look forward to an interactive courtside opportunity with Scoop Makhathini and guests at selected sites in Johannesburg. Aspiring self-acclaimed ballers are in for a treat with Catching Waves' partnership with NBA and Hennessy opening up the court for a chance to give away exclusive NBA x Hennessy merchandise. The official date for the first episode has yet to be announced. For now, keep your eyes peeled on SlikourOnLife on YouTube where the show will premiere.
Watch the Catching Waves NBA x Hennessy promo video below.
Hennessy brings courtside to South African fans www.youtube.com