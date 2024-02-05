Senegal Shuts Down Internet Amid Protest Over Election Postponement

Senegal’s parliament is conducting a session on Monday to discuss the intended postponement of the country’s presidential election set for February 25, for up to six months. The nation erupted into chaos over the weekend after President Macky Sall announced the news, just hours before official campaigning for the election was due to start. In an address to the nation on Saturday, Sall said he had signed a decree annulling the previously held measure as lawmakers begin an investigation into two Constitutional Council judges whose integrity in the electoral process is being questioned. Monday’s session, which opposition leaders are referring to as a “constitutional coup” and an assault on democracy, will need three-fifths of the 165-seat parliamentary board to pass.

Sunday in the nation’s capital, Dakar saw a senior opposition member arrested, and disgruntled Senegalese citizens battered with tear gas and violence at the hands of riot police. The government immediately dove into censoring the uproar as it ordered a private television broadcaster off the air for covering the protests in an alleged attempt to incite violence. Internet connections have been restricted in the West African nation, with the Ministry of Communication, Telecommunications and Digital Economy claiming it was done, “due to the dissemination of several hateful and subversive messages relayed on social networks in the context of threats and disturbances to public order.” The government is also controlling the movements of motorcycles in Dakar, as security reinforcements are sent to the capital.

Abdou Latif Coulibaly, the country’s Minister Secretary-General announced his resignation a few hours after the president’s address, citing his desire to, “regain my full and complete freedom, to be able to defend my opinions and my political convictions,” in a statement shared to X (formerly Twitter). Last June, 15 people died when supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko clashed with police.