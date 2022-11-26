Senegal Becomes First African Team to Win a Game at the World Cup
The Senegalese team beat the host team by a 3-1 score during the Group A match.
Senegal became the first African country to be a winner at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after scoring over the Qatar host team on Friday, November 25.
While this is a big win for Senegal, the defeat means that Qatar is close to being eliminated from the tournament after Ecuador defeated them last Sunday during the opening game.The Senegalese team beat the host team by a 1-3 score during the Group A match at the 2022 World Cup, and this win made them the first African side to win a game in the tournament. The goals came from Boulaye Dia, Famara Diedhiou, and Bamba Dieng, who all played a part in securing the big win.
The Qatari team seemed self-assured as they quickly secured a goal. Qatar should have had a penalty when Ismaila Sarr bundled over Akram Afif, but the referee Antonio Mateu decided not to grant it.
In a conversation with Aljazeera, Pathe Toure shared the team's strategy for winning the game.
"It was a good performance. We were focused, and the team decided to play well. We didn't let Qatar move the ball or have time on the ball," Toure said. "We have to play the same way or better against Ecuador. It will be like a tournament final. Now it is time to enjoy the win and the performance."
Senegal's win is historic because Africa has not had a lot of success in World Cup games, in the past. The last time an African team had a stake in the quarter-finals was when Ghana reached the last eight in 2010.
- Senegal and the Cruelty of the Fair Play Rule ›
- Senegal Has the Best Fans at the World Cup ›
- Sadio Mane Ruled Out of the World Cup Through Injury ›