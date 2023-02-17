Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 Collaborate With Janelle Monáe On “Float”
Seun Kuti and Egypt 80 teamed up with Janelle Monáe on the Afrobeat inspired song “Float."
Janelle Monaé recently released her new single, Float." For the song, they collaborated with Nigeria’s Oluseun Anikulapo Kuti, popularly known as Sean Kuti and his band Egypt 80. Monaé, who uses they/them pronouns, hasn’t released an album in five years. This is their first new single since they released “Say Her Name” in 2021. For months, the free-spirited artist has been teasing the record, and they released the track just in time for NBA all-star weekend. The song, which is a dreamy fusion of melody and rhythm, and a crossover between genres that also underscores Kuti’s signature instrumental expertise throughout the track.
The track could not have been released at a more perfect time. For the all-star weekend coming up, the National Basketball League is focusing on an Afrobeats-themed music set that features Tems, Burna Boy and Rema. In the record, Monáe flexes their vocals and bars as they effortlessly switches between rapping and singing. The song is a self-loving ode to being confident in one’s skin without regard for the judgment of others.Over the years, Monáe has drawn aesthetic and musical inspiration from Afrofuturism, but has maintained a consistent signature sonic sound in spite over the years. The collaboration with Kuti—who is the son of Fela kuti, the father of Afrobeat—was well-timed, and an obvious fit for the overarching message of the song. In a press release, Monáe describes “Float” as a record inspired by Muhammed Ali, Mary Poppins, Aladdin, and NBA all-star Ja Morant, among others. With the enlisted help of Kuti and Egypt 80, Monaé pays homage to a new season in their life; one that is carefree and intentional, yet true to one’s self. Listen to the song below.