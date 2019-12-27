Sho Madjozi's Sister Has Passed Away in a Tragic Car Accident
The South African rapper confirmed the news in a statement on social media.
South African rapper Sho Madjozi announced Thursday that her younger sister, Makhanani Maganye, died in a car accident on Dec. 17, Channel24 reports.
A statement from Sho Madjozi's management team was shared on Twitter, detailing that the accident occurred in Bungeni Village in Limpopo. Maganye's funeral was held days before Christmas on Dec. 22.
The statement continues to extend gratitude towards the organizers and fans for their understanding, as they've had to in turn cancel upcoming appearances and shows.
"We acknowledge and appreciate the disappointment of fans who were looking forward to her performances and appeal for their understanding and support," her team continues. "Sho Madjozi will be back at work as soon as she is in a position to do so. The love and support from family and friends has kept her going as she mourns her dearest sister and friend. Lastly, we urge everyone to drive carefully especially during the festive season."
This tragedy struck just a day after the artist released the music video for "Kona" to mark the first anniversary of her debut album, Limpopo Champions League. Meaning "we belong everywhere," parts of the video was filmed in her village in Limpopo.
Fans and supporters having been sending their condolences to Sho Madjozi and her family on social media:
