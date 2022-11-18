Listen to Sho Madjozi's New Single 'Toro' Featuring DDG
The talented South African rapper Sho Madjozi comes through with a confident new track.
South African rap star Sho Madjozi just shared her latest single, "Toro," featuring DDG via Epic Records.
The critically acclaimed artist first burst into the music scene in 2017 and became an act to watch because of her unique flow, and her keen eye for vibrant fashion styles that fused traditional African attires with modern spins.
"Toro" is the rapper's first English release since "John Cena," a record that quickly became a viral sensation after its release. Over the years, the rapper has continued to push the envelope and sonically break barriers by experimenting with her flow, cadence, and structure. On this record, fellow Epic Records signee DDGalso makes an appearance, and the two ride the wave of the beat in a memorable way.
The song has a noticeable Amapiano beat, a genre increasingly gaining traction on the modern African music scene. While talking about the song, Sho Madjozi shared that it speaks to the complexity of human relationships and how the bad endings of relationships, both platonic and romantic, can be an eye-opening experience.
" 'Toro' is short for 'Mtoroki,' meaning an 'escaper.' I've escaped bad managers, bad lovers and still come out as me," Sho Madjozi mentions. "I even defy convention because I say and do what I like. However, this music video is part 1 of this story. The thing around my neck stands for my gift—the thing that has given me my success. The video makes a statement about how isolating fame can be: how friends, managers, etc., have backstabbed me. By the end of this video, I'm disillusioned with fame and wishing I didn't have this gift at all because it's made me lose touch with closest to me and probably even myself."
So far, Sho Madjozi has received a lot of critical acclaim, awards, and recognition, including "Favorite African Star" at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, "Best New International Artist" at the BET Awards, "Entertainer of the Year" from Forbes, and more.
The music video for "Toro," also released earlier today, chronicles a dance party that initially starts with people having a good time until chaos breaks out. Watch the clip below.
