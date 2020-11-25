south african music
News Brief
Nobantu Shabangu
Nov. 25, 2020 04:26AM EST
'What A Life' mixtape album cover

Sho Madjozi Shares Tracklist from New Mixtape 'What A Life'

Sho Madjozi has shared the tracklist for her highly-anticipated new mixtape 'What A Life'. Manu WorldStar, Makhadzi, Thomas Chauke, Russian Army, DJ Mfundhisi and more feature on the upcoming project.

Sho Madjozi has shared the official tracklist for her new mixtape What A Life ahead of its official release this Friday. The AFRIMMA award-winning rapper revealed she has some fire collaborations with several music heavyweights on What A Life. Manu WorldStar, Makhadzi, Thomas Chauke, Russian Army, DJ Mfundhisi and Sunglen Chabalala feature on the nine-track mixtape. Sho Madjozi recently took to Twitter to share the colourful mixtape album cover and tracklist.

Fans have been anticipating hearing Sho Madjozi's new energetic raps and signature eclectic beats. What A Life seems to promise just that. "Dihawks" teases a humorous take on the recent arrests of corrupt South African politicians. Manu WorldStar features on "Tsha Dovha" and 16-time award-winning XiTsonga artist, Chauke, features on "Shahumba". These cross-generational features have amped up expectations on the What A Life production. While "Amajoy" is titled after a favourite South African sweet, the artist has revealed that the track may not be what fans think it is about.

The entire tracklist is in Sho Madjozi's mother tongue, XiTsonga. The fast lyricist has never shied away from rapping in XiTsonga which is admittedly a minority language and culture in South Africa. The outspoken star has used her music to confront xenophobic tropes and tribalism which Tsonga people constantly face. Her 2019 hit number "John Cena" placed her on an international stage.

What A Life will officially drop this Friday, November 27th. According to Hype Magazine SA, the colourful cover is a sure fire sign that this mixtape will be all about the good vibes.

