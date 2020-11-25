Sho Madjozi Shares Tracklist from New Mixtape 'What A Life'

<p>Speaking about the change of name to Global Music, the Grammys mentioned: "As we continue to embrace a truly global mindset, we update our language to reflect a more appropriate categorization that seeks to engage and celebrate the current scope of music from around the world."</p><p>Other noteworthy nominees include British-Ugandan <strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/michael-kiwankuka" target="_blank">Michael Kiwanuka</a></strong> for Best Rock Album, <strong>Beyoncé, Doja Cat </strong>and <strong>Megan Thee Stallion</strong> up for Record of the Year, <strong>Buju Banton </strong>for Best Reggae Album, and more. </p><p>If you remember, at the last ceremony <strong>Angélique Kidjo </strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/anglique-kidjo-dedicated-her-best-world-music-grammy-win-to-burna-boy/" target="_blank">dedicated her World Music award</a> to Burna Boy, saying "The new generation of artists coming from Africa are going to take you by storm, and the time has come."</p><h2></h2><p><strong><a href="https://www.grammy.com/grammys/awards/63rd-annual-grammy-awards-2020" target="_blank">Check out the full list of nominees here.</a></strong></p><p><strong>Best Global Music Album</strong><br>Antibalas - Fu Chronicles<br>Burna Boy - Twice As Tall<br>Bebel Gilberto - Agora<br>Anoushka Shankar - Love Letters<br>Tinariwen - Amadjar</p><p><div class="dfp_atf-slot" data-not-loaded="true"></div><script type="text/javascript">
</script></p><p><strong>Best Reggae Album</strong><br>Buju Banton - Upside Down 2020<br>Skip Marley - Higher Place<br>Maxi Priest - It All Comes Back to Love<br>Toots & the Maytals - Got to Be Tough<br>The Wailers - One World</p><p><strong>Record of the Year</strong><br>Beyoncé - Black Parade<br>Black Pumas - Colors<br>DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch - Rockstar<br>Doja Cat - Say So<br>Billie Eilish - Everything I Wanted<br>Dua Lipa - Don't Start Now<br>Post Malone - Circles<br>Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé - Savage</p><p><strong>Album of the Year</strong><br>Jhené Aiko - Chilombo<br>Black Pumas - Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)<br>Coldplay - Everyday Life<br>Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol. 3<br>Haim - Women In Music Pt. III<br>Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia<br>Post Malone - Hollywood's Bleeding<br>Taylor Swift - Folklore</p><p><strong>Song of the Year</strong><br>Beyoncé - Black Parade<br>Roddy Ricch - The Box<br>Taylor Swift - Cardigan<br>Post Malone - Circles<br>Dua Lipa - Don't Start Now<br>Billie Eilish - Everything I Wanted <br>H.E.R. - I Can't Breathe <br>JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels - If the World Was Ending</p><p><strong>Best New Artist</strong><br>Ingrid Andress<br>Phoebe Bridgers<br>Chika<br>Noah Cyrus<br>D Smoke<br>Doja Cat<br>Kaytranada<br>Megan Thee Stallion</p><p><strong>Best Pop Solo Performance</strong><br>Justin Bieber - Yummy<br>Doja Cat - Say So<br>Billie Eilish - Everything I Wanted<br>Dua Lipa - Don't Start Now\ Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar\ Taylor Swift - Cardigan</p><p><strong>Best Pop Duo/Group Performance</strong><br>J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy - Un Dia (One Day)<br>Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo - Intentions<br>BTS - Dynamite<br>Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - Rain On Me<br>Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver - Exile</p><p><strong>Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album</strong><br>(Burt Bacharach &) Daniel Tashian - Blue Umbrella<br>Harry Connick, Jr. - True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter<br>James Taylor - American Standard<br>Rufus Wainwright - Unfollow the Rules\ Renée Zellweger - Judy</p><p><strong>Best Pop Vocal Album</strong><br>Justin Bieber - Changes<br>Lady Gaga - Chromatica<br>Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia<br>Harry Styles - Fine Line<br>Taylor Swift - Folklore</p><p><strong>Best Dance Recording</strong><br>Diplo & SIDEPIECE - On My Mind<br>Disclosure Featuring Aminé & Slowthai - My High<br>Flume Featuring Toro y Moi - The Difference\ Jayda G - Both of Us<br>Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis - 10%</p><p><strong>Best Dance/Electronic Album</strong><br>Arca - Kick I<br>Baauer - Planet's Mad<br>Disclosure - Energy<br>Kaytranada - Bubba<br>Madeon - Good Faith</p><p><strong>Best Contemporary Instrumental Album</strong><br>Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah - Axiom<br>Jon Batiste - Chronology of a Dream: Live at the Village Vanguard<br>Black Violin - Take the Stairs<br>Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell - Americana\ Snarky Puppy - Live at the Royal Albert Hall</p><p><strong>Best Rock Performance</strong><br>Fiona Apple - Shameika<br>Big Thief - Not<br>Phoebe Bridgers - Kyoto<br>HAIM - The Steps<br>Brittany Howard - Stay High<br>Grace Potter - Daylight</p><p><strong>Best Metal Performance</strong><br>Body Count - Bum-Rush<br>Code Orange - Underneath<br>In the Moment - The In-Between<br>Poppy - Bloodmoney<br>Power Trip - Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe) - Live</p><p><strong>Best Rock Song</strong><br>Phoebe Bridgers - Kyoto<br>Tame Impala - Lost in Yesterday<br>Big Thief - Not<br>Fiona Apple - Shameika<br>Brittany Howard - Stay High</p><p><strong>Best Rock Album</strong><br>Fontaines D.C. - A Hero's Death<br>Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka<br>Grace Potter - Daylight<br>Sturgill Simpson - Sound and Fury<br>The Strokes - The New Abnormal</p><p><strong>Best Alternative Music Album</strong><br>Fiona Apple - Fetch the Bolt Cutters<br>Beck - Hyperspace<br>Phoebe Bridgers - Punisher<br>Brittany Howard - Jaime<br>Tame Impala - The Slow Rush</p><p><strong>Best R&B Performance</strong><br>Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend - Lightning & Thunder <br>Beyoncé - Black Parade <br>Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign - All I Need<br>Brittany Howard - Goat Head<br>Emily King - See Me</p><p><strong>Best Traditional R&B Performance</strong><br>The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor - Sit on Down<br>Chloe x Halle - Wonder What She Thinks of Me<br>Mykal Kilgore - Let Me Go<br>Ledisi - Anything for You<br>Yebba - Distance</p><p><strong>Best R&B Song</strong><br>Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello - Better Than I Imagine\ Beyoncé - Black Parade\ Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG - Collide\ Chloe x Halle - Do It<br>Skip Marley & H.E.R. - Slow Down</p><p><strong>Best Progressive R&B Album</strong><br>Jhené Aiko - Chilombo<br>Chloe X Halle - Ungodly Hour<br>Free Nationals - Free Nationals<br>Robert Glasper - F*** Yo Feelings<br>Thundercat - It Is What It Is</p><p><strong>Best R&B Album</strong><br>Ant Clemons - Happy 2 Be Here<br>Giveon - Take Time<br>Luke James - To Feel Love/d<br>John Legend - Bigger Love<br>Gregory Porter - All Rise</p><p><strong>Best Rap Performance</strong><br>Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle - Deep Reverence<br>DaBaby - Bop<br>Jack Harlow - What's Poppin<br>Lil Baby - The Bigger Picture<br>Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé - Savage<br>Pop Smoke - Dior</p><p><strong>Best Melodic Rap Performance</strong><br>DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch - Rockstar<br>Drake Featuring Lil Durk - Laugh Now, Cry Later<br>Anderson .Paak - Lockdown<br>Roddy Ricch - The Box<br>Travis Scott - Highest in the Room</p><p><strong>Best Rap Song</strong><br>Lil Baby - The Bigger Picture\ Roddy Ricch - The Box<br>Drake Featuring Lil Durk - Laugh Now, Cry Later<br>DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch - Rockstar\ Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé - Savage</p><p><strong>Best Rap Album</strong><br>D SMOKE - Black Habits<br>Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist - Alfrredo<br>Jay Electronica - A Written Testimony<br>Nas - King's Disease<br>Royce Da 5'9" - The Allegory</p><p><strong>Best Country Album</strong><br>Ingrid Andress - Lady Like<br>Brandy Clark - Your Life Is a Record<br>Miranda Lambert - Wildcard<br>Little Big Town - Nightfall<br>Ashley McBryde - Never Will\</p><p><strong>Best New Age Album</strong><br>Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal, and Jesse Paris Smith - Songs from the Bardo<br>Priya Darshini - Periphery<br>Superposition - Form//Less<br>Jim "Kimo" West - More Guitar Stories <br>Cory Wong & Jon Batiste - Meditations</p><p><strong>Best Improvised Jazz Solo</strong><br>Christian Scott Atunde - Guinivere<br>Pachamama - Regina Carter<br>Gerald Clayton - Celia<br>Chick Corea - All Blues<br>Joshua Redman - Moe Honk</p><p><strong>Best Jazz Vocal Album</strong><br>Thana Alexa - Ona<br>Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez - Secrets Are the Best Stories<br>Carmen Lundy - Modern Ancestors<br>Somi with Frankfurt Radio Big Band - Holy Room: Live at the Alte Oper<br>Kenny Washington - What's the Hurry</p><p><strong>Best Jazz Instrumental Album</strong><br>Ambrose Akinmusire - On the Tender Spot of Every Calloused Moment<br>Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Science - Waiting Game<br>Gerald Clayton - Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard<br>Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade - Trilogy 2<br>Redman Mehldau McBride Blade - Roundagain</p><p><strong>Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album</strong><br>Gregg August - Dialogues on Race<br>John Beasley - Monk'estra Plays John Beasley<br>Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band - The Intangible Between<br>John Hollenbeck with Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace, and the Frankfurt Radio Big Band - Songs You Like a Lot<br>Maria Schneider Orchestra - Data Lords</p><p><strong>Best Latin Jazz Album</strong><br>Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra - Tradiciones<br>Arturo O'Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra - Four Questions<br>Chico Pinhero - City of Dreams<br>Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aimée Nuviola - Viento y Tiempo - Live at Blue Note Tokyo<br>Poncho Sanchez - Trane's Delight</p><p><strong>Best Latin Pop or Urban Album</strong><br>Bad Bunny - YHLQMDLG<br>Camilo - Por Primera Vez<br>Kany Garcia - Mesa Para Dos<br>Ricky Martin - Pausa<br>Deb Nova - 3:33</p><p><strong>Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album</strong><br>Bajofondo - Aura<br>Cami - Monstruo<br>Culturo Profética - Sobrevolando<br>Rito Paez - La Conquesta del Espacio<br>Lido Pimienta - Miss Colombia</p><p><strong>Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)</strong><br>Alejandro Fernández - Hecho en México<br>Lupita Infante - La Serenata<br>Natalia Lafourcade - Un Canto por México, Vol. 1<br>Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez - Bailando Sones Huapangos con Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez<br>Christian Nodal - Ayayay!</p><p><strong>Best Tropical Latin Album<br></strong>José Alberto "El Ruiseñor" - Mi Tumbao<br>Edwin Bonilla - Infinito<br>Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis - Sigo Cantado al Amor (Deluxe)<br>Grupo Niche - 40<br>Victor Manuelle - Memorias de Navidad</p><p><strong>Best American Roots Performance</strong><br>Black Pumas - Colors<br>Bonny Light Horseman - Deep in Love<br>Brittany Howard - Short and Sweet<br>Norah Jones & Mavis Staples - I'll Be Gone<br>I Remember Everything - John Prine</p><p><strong>Best Americana Album</strong><br>Courtney Marie Andrews - Old Flowers<br>Hiss golden Messenger - Terms of Surrender<br>Sarah Jarosz - World on the Ground<br>Marcus King - El Dorado<br>Lucinda Williams - Good Souls Better Angels</p><p><strong>Best Bluegrass Album</strong><br>Danny Barnes - Man on Fire<br>Thomm Jutz - To Live in Two Worlds Vol. 1<br>Steep Canyon Rangers - North Carolina Songbook<br>Billy Strings - Home<br>Various Artists - The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project , Vol. 1</p><p><strong>Best Traditional Blues Album</strong><br>Frank Bey - All My Dues Are Paid<br>Don Bryant - You Make Me Feel<br>Robert Cray Band - That's What I Heard<br>Jimmy "Duck" Holmes - Cypress Grove<br>Bobby Rush - Rawer Than Raw</p><p><strong>Best Contemporary Blues Album</strong><br>Fantastic Negrito - Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?<br>Ruthie Foster Big Band - Live At the Paramount<br>G. Love - The Juice<br>Bettye LaVette - Blackbirds<br>North Mississippi Allstars - Up And Rolling</p><p><strong>Best Folk Album</strong><br>Bonny Light Horseman - Bonny Light Horseman<br>Leonard Cohen - Thanks for the Dance<br>Laura Marling - Song for Our Daughter<br>The Secret Sisters - Saturn Return<br>Gillian Welch & David Rawlings - All the Good Times\</p><p><strong>Best Regional Roots Music Album</strong><br>Black Lodge Singers - My Relatives "Nikso Kowaiks"<br>Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours - Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours<br>Nā Wai Ehā - Lovely Sunrise<br>New Orleans Nightcrawlers - Atmosphere<br>Sweet Cecilia - A Tribute to Al Berard</p><p><strong>Best Children's Music Album</strong><br>Joanie Leeds - All the Ladies<br>Alastair Moock and Friends - Be a Pain: An Album for Young (and Old) Leaders<br>Dog on Fleas - I'm an Optimist<br>The Okee Dokee Brothers - Songs for Singin'<br>Justin Roberts - Wild Life</p><p><strong>Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)</strong><br>Flea - Acid For The Children: A Memoir<br>Ken Jennings - Alex Trebek – The Answer Is…<br>Rachel Maddow - Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth<br>Ronan Farrow - Catch And Kill<br>Meryl Streep (& Full Cast) - Charlotte's Web (E.B. White)</p><p><strong>Best Comedy Album</strong><br>Tiffany Haddish - Black Mitzvah<br>Patton Oswalt - I Love Everything<br>Jim Gaffigan - The Pale Tourist<br>Bill Burr - Paper Tiger<br>Jerry Seinfeld - 23 Hours to Kill</p><p><strong>Best Musical Theater Album</strong><br>Amélie<br>American Utopia on Broadway<br>Jagged Little Pill<br>Little Shop of Horrors<br>The Prince of Egypt<br>Soft Power</p><p><strong>Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media</strong><br>A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood<br>Bill & Ted Face the Music<br>Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga<br>Frozen 2<br>Jojo Rabbit</p><p><strong>Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media</strong><br>Max Richter - Ad Astra<br>Kamasi Washington - Becoming<br>Hildur Guðnadóttir - Joker<br>Thomas Newman - 1917<br>John Williams - Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker</p><p><strong>Best Song Written for Visual Media</strong><br>Taylor Swift - Beautiful Ghosts<br>Brandi Carlile - Carried Me With You<br>Idina Menzel & Aurora - Into the Unknown<br>Billie Eilish - No time to Die<br>Cynthia Ervio - Stand Up</p><p><strong>Best Instrumental Composition</strong><br>Arturo O'Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra - Baby Jack<br>Christian Snads - Be Water II<br>Alexandre Desplat - Plumfield<br>Maria Schneider - Sputnik</p><p><strong>Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella</strong><br>Hildur Gusnadóttir - Bathroom Dance<br>John Beasley - Donna Lee<br>Remyle Boef- Honeymooners<br>Alvin Chea & Jarrett Johnson - Lift Every Voice and Sing<br>Jeremy Levy - Uranus: The Magician</p><p><strong>Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals</strong><br>John Beasley & Maria Mendes - Asas Fechadas<br>Jacob Collier - He Won't Hold You<br>Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnkaye Kencridk & Amanda Taylor - Desert Song<br>Alan Broadbent & Pat Metheny - From This Place<br>Talia Billig, Nic Hard & Becca Stevens - Slow Burn</p><p><strong>Best Recording Package</strong><br>Coldplay - Everyday Life<br>Lil Wayne - Funeral<br>Grouplove - Healer<br>Caspian - On Circles<br>Desert Sessions - Vols. 11 & 12</p><p><strong>Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package</strong><br>Paul McCartney - Flaming Pie (Collector's Edition)<br>Grateful Dead - Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991<br>Depeche Mode - Mode<br>Wilco - Ode to Joy<br>Various Artists - The Story of Ghostly International\</p><p><strong>Best Album Notes</strong><br>Various Artists - At the Minstrel Show: Minstrel Routines from the Studio 1894-1926<br>Various Artists - The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital of the West, 1940-1974<br>The Replacements - Dead Man's Pop<br>Various Artists - The Missing Link: How Gus Haenschen Got Us from Joplin to Jazz and Shaped the Music Business<br>Nat Shusloff - Out of a Clear Blue Sky</p><p><strong>Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical</strong><strong><br></strong>Devon Gifillian - Black Hole Rainbow<br>Katie Pruitt - Expectations<br>Beck - Hyperspace<br>Brittany Howard - Jaime<br>Sierra Hull - 25 Trips</p><p><strong>Producer of the Year, Non-Classical</strong><br>Jack Antonoff<br>Dan Auerbach<br>Dave Cobb<br>Flying Lotus<br>Andrew Watt</p><p><strong>Best Remixed Recording</strong><br>Phil Good - Do You Ever (Rac Mix)<br>Deadmau5 - Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)<br>Jasper Street Co. - Praying for You (Louie Vega Main Mix)<br>Saint Jhn - Roses (Imanbek Remix)<br>Bazzi - Young & Alive (Bazzi vs. Haywire Remix)</p><p><strong>Producer of the Year, Classical</strong><br>Blanton Asplaugh<br>David Frost<br>Jesse Lewis<br>Dmitriy Lipay<br>Elaine Martone</p><p><strong>Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance</strong><br>Pacifica Quartet - Contemporary Voices<br>Brooklyn Rider - Healing Modes<br>Ted hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra: Hearne, T: Place<br>Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion - Hynes: Fields<br>Dover Quartet - The Schumann Quartets\</p><p><strong>Best Classical Instrumental Solo</strong><br>Kirill Gerstein - Adès: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra<br>Igor Levit - Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas<br>Augustin Hadelich - Bohemian Tales<br>Daniil Trifonov - Destination Rachmaninov - Arrival<br>Richard O'Neill - Theofanidis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra</p><p><strong>Best Classical Solo Vocal Album</strong><br>Stephen Powell - American Composers at Play - William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto<br>Nicholas Phan - Clairières - Songs by Lili & Nadia Boulanger<br>Cecilia Bartoli - Farinelli<br>Brian Giebler - A Lad's Love<br>Sarah Brailey & Dashon Burton - Smyth: The Prison</p><p><strong>Best Classical Compendium</strong><br>Mark Stone & Christianne Stotijn - Adès Conducts Adès<br>Clément Mao-Takacs - Saariaho: Graal Théâtre; Circle Map; Nieges; Vers Toi Qui Es Si Loin<br>José Serebrier - Serebrier: Symphonic Bach Variations; Laments and Hallelujahs; Flute Concerto<br>Isabel Leonard - Thomas, M.T.: From the Diary of Anne Frank & Meditations on Rilke<br>Matt Haimovitz - Woolf, L.P.: Fire and Flood\</p><p><strong>Best Contemporary Classical Composition</strong><br>Thomas Adès - Adès: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra<br>Richard Danielpour - Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua<br>Carlisle Floyd - Floyd, C.: Prince of Players<br>Ted Hearne - Hearne, T.: Place<br>Christopher Rouse - Rouse: Symphony No. 5</p><p><strong>Best Music Film</strong><br>Beastie Boys - Beastie Boys Story<br>Beyoncé - Black Is King<br>Freestyle Love Supreme - We Are Freestyle Love Supreme<br>Linda Ronstadt - Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice<br>ZZ Top -That Little Ol' Band From Texas</p>
