kenya
Music
Camille Storm
Sep. 13, 2021 12:51PM EST
Image courtesy of the artist.

Silverstone Barz.

Silverstone Barz Is the Fresh Face of East African Rap

Listen to her new EP, Don Bother.

Fast-rising Kenyan rapper Silverstone Barz has released her new EP and official sophomore project, Don Bother. It features hard-hitting Kenyan rappers Timmy Blanco, Boutross and Scar Mkadinali. Tanzania's Brian Simba and Navie are enlisted as well on the fierce title track that kicks off the project.

According to the Nairobi-based artist, the 6-song EP was as a result of the persistence of her friends and producers who sent her cool beats that she was jamming to. Then she connected with a few artists, worked on the music and then compiled them to make a body of work.

"The title was influenced by the first song from the EP which felt super hyped and powerful! Also, [it] could mean 'Don't bother, I got this,'" reveals Silverstone.

The 24-year-old hitmaker has a couple of releases like "Africana" featuring Victoria Kimani, "Jar Weed" and recent hit "If It's On" featuring Boutross under her belt. She also featured on Khaligraph Jones' massive track "Khali Cartel 3," which catapulted her to fame. "Khali Cartel was a major boost for me as an artist and I learnt that putting in work keeps you on top," she mentions.

With this new project, Silverstone is definitely positioning herself as the freshest and most exciting face of East African female rap right now.


From Your Site Articles
silverstone barz east african music kenyan music east african rap kenyan rap kenyan hip-hop east african hip-hop kenya
Interview

Liya Wants to Stand Out

The rising Nigerian artist, who has been crowned the 'First Lady' of Davido's DMW label, tells us about how her life has changed and details her new Alari EP.

When Nigerian music icon Davido signed Liya, a day after hearing her song in a Lagos nightclub, the trajectory of her life was effectively changed. From being a hopeful up-and-comer, the singer was suddenly on the books of one of the most influential record labels in the afropop industry, Davido Music Worldwide, and primed for a breakthrough. "Melo," the enthralling single played that day in the club was released within days of Liya's signing, retro-fitted with a video that heralded her ascension to the 30 Billion Gang.

Following the buzz and positive acceptance of "Melo," Liya retreated to the shadows to deal with the evolving landscape of her life and put together a debut project that would cement her position within Nigerian pop. In August, nine months after being signed, Liya returned with Alari, a six-track EP that was released without a lead single.

"Alari is basically saying I am different," the singer says during a chat one afternoon after the project's release. Songs like "Odua" and the project's titular track prove that the Liya is effectively operating on her own plain, where she weaves desire and equanimous gratitude into languid, fluid pop anthems guided by her sirenic voice and breathless cadences.

Below, we caught up with Liya to discuss working on Alari, getting signed to DMW, and the inner workings of her life.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

The 8 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring new Tems, Muzi x Kaytranada, Olamide, Stonebwoy x Focalistic, Aymos, Johnny Drille and more.