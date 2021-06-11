TÖME Returns With New Single And A JUNO Award
Nigerian and French-Candadian afrofusion singer TÖME's latest lighthearted single "Nana" blends afrobeats with indie-folk.
Award-winning singer and songwriter TÖME has kickstarted her 2021 music releases with the single "Nana". She also recently won the prestigious JUNO award, under the Reggae Recording of the Year category, for her single "I Pray" featuring Jamaican artist Sean Kingston. The annual Juno Awards celebrate all aspects of Canadian musical artists.The Nigerian French-Canadian singer continues to wave the Nigerian flag high, where she is a descendant through her paternal lineage. "Nana" follows TÖME's 2020 album, Bt4w (Bigger Than 4 Walls) which she created in the middle of quarantine.
A talented singer and acoustic guitar player, TÖME hits the high notes on the defiant "Nana". A polyglot singer, she celebrates her individualism over ebbing instrumentals, and expresses sentiments around persevering despite difficult circumstances. "Nana" aptly captures her multi-cultural background which has, so far, contributed to her diverse musical abilities. TÖME shared the excitement of finally releasing "Nana" with Complex.
"This one just felt right. After a year in lockdown and dealing with all the emotions the pandemic brought, I felt like it was only right to deliver warm and feel-good music. "Nana" is a vibe that's perfect for everyone as things start to open up again. It also showcases my range and diversity as an artist, which is further exemplified on my EP coming out later in the summer. I want to show that I'm more than just an Afro-fusion artist. This is just a preview of a lot more to come."
TÖME was born in Montreal, Canada and shared in an interview with CBC that her father would often take her back to Nigeria for visits, which made her very proud of her culture. She has toured with Mr Eazi, shared the stage with African international music heavyweights; Wizkid and Burna Boy. Bigger than 4 Walls was her 2020 sopohmore album. It was preceded by Tomesroom: Chapter 1, which she produced while working full-time in 2019. Her debut project One with Self, a five-track self-recorded acoustic EP released on Soundcloud in 2015.
TÖME is also a globally recognised actor. Her acting debut as a lead in the short film Love in Transition earned her a recognition from the Accolade Global Film Competition USA 2021, which garners exposure from The Emmys and Oscars.
