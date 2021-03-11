Listen to Skillz 8Figure's New EP, 'After Dark'
The 8-track EP blends Ghanaian & Sierra Leonean influences and features Oxlade, PsychoYP, Twitch 4EVA & more.
Ghanaian-based Sierra Leonean Skillz 8Figure comes through with his new EP, After Dark.
The 8-song collection sees the rising artist blending musical influences from Ghana and Sierra Leone over ear-catching afrobeats & highlife production into what he's calling 'coastal music.'
The EP was written while Skillz 8Figure was experiences issues in his personal relationships, a press statement reads, which bled into the romantic themes across the release.
Highlights in the EP include opener "Julie," the previously released single "4Life" featuring Twitch 4EVA, and the Oxlade collaboration "Make Sense." Overall, this one's a worthwhile and promising listen from an artist that you should keep on your radar.
Get into it below.
