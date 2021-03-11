sierra leone
Mar. 11, 2021 12:43PM EST
Photo courtesy of the artist.

Skillz 8Figure

Listen to Skillz 8Figure's New EP, 'After Dark'

The 8-track EP blends Ghanaian & Sierra Leonean influences and features Oxlade, PsychoYP, Twitch 4EVA & more.

Ghanaian-based Sierra Leonean Skillz 8Figure comes through with his new EP, After Dark.

The 8-song collection sees the rising artist blending musical influences from Ghana and Sierra Leone over ear-catching afrobeats & highlife production into what he's calling 'coastal music.'

The EP was written while Skillz 8Figure was experiences issues in his personal relationships, a press statement reads, which bled into the romantic themes across the release.

Highlights in the EP include opener "Julie," the previously released single "4Life" featuring Twitch 4EVA, and the Oxlade collaboration "Make Sense." Overall, this one's a worthwhile and promising listen from an artist that you should keep on your radar.

Get into it below.


sierra leone
Photo: Bolaji Odukoya

Ice Prince Signs to 300 Entertainment, Shares 'Kolo' Featuring Oxlade

The Nigerian veteran rapper drops his first single of the year and becomes 300's first African signee.

Ice Prince comes through with "Kolo," his new Edgar Boi-produced single featuring Oxlade.

The alluring track follows Ice Prince rapping about a love that makes you go mad over afro-fusion beat work. "I'm talking about a girl that I fell in love with and I'm going crazy thinking about," he explains. "I can't stop thinking about her and getting her the best things in life, and how I want to make her my wife."

Oxlade, who's coming off the success of his debut EP Oxygene, provides the falsetto hook for the song. "Oxlade is an amazing artist, so it wasn't hard for us to share our ideas together and come up with this record," Ice Prince says. "I'm a fan of his music, he's a fan of mine, and I'm happy we're able to put out a record together."

The track comes accompanied by announcement that Ice Prince has signed to Lyor Cohen's 300 Entertainment, the home of Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion and many other stars.

Watch the new music video for "Kolo," directed by Nigeria's UAX, below.

