South African Government's COVID-19 Relief Plan for the Poor Stirs Debate on Social Media
While some South Africans have welcomed the government's plan to increase social grants for the poor, others are unconvinced.
Yesterday, President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed South Africans and announced government's 500 billion rand-plan to boost the economy and relieve social distress as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. As part of efforts to relieve the financial distress of the poor and working class, Ramaphosa added that existing social grants would be increased by respective amounts for a period of time. While some South Africans have welcomed the government's plan to ease the burden of the outbreak on the poor, others remain unconvinced by their methods.
South Africa's total number of coronavirus cases stands at 3465 with 58 deaths reported thus far. Following 165 new infections recently, the Western Cape and Gauteng provinces now account for over 60 percent of the country's total coronavirus cases.
Currently on day-27 of an initial 21-day lockdown which was subsequently extended by another two weeks, poor and unemployed South Africans are becoming more and more vulnerable at the moment. While several celebrities the likes of Bonang Matheba, Black Coffee and Somizi Mhlongo have stepped in to help with relief efforts where they can, it still is not enough.
Thus, in a bid to prevent millions from literally starving, the government will be rolling out initiatives which will see the delivery of food and essential items to those in need in addition to increasing funding available to South Africans through existing social grants which are administered on a monthly basis.
According to the Daily Maverick, those who are currently unemployed and do not qualify for grants and unemployment benefits, will receive 350 rand each month for the next six months. Child support grants will be increased by 300 rand next month and 500 rand from June till October while all other grants will be increased by 250 rand.
South African Twitter is currently ablaze with some feeling the increases in the various grants are necessary and others feeling it rewards "irresponsible behaviours". Radio personality DJ Warras has recently received both backlash and support after he said that child support grants "incentivise people to have children they cannot afford to have". While DJ Warras has since deleted the tweet, the debate rages on.
Take a look at some of the reactions on social media below:
- These South African Celebrities Are Helping to Lead COVID-19 ... ›
- African Countries With Confirmed Coronavirus Cases - OkayAfrica ›
- Bobi Wine Offers to Airlift Mistreated Africans Out of China - OkayAfrica ›
- Africans In China are Being Evicted from Their Homes and Blamed ... ›
- French Doctors Cause Outrage After Suggesting COVID-19 Vaccine ... ›