The 8 Best South African Songs of the Month (February)
Featuring Nasty C, Blxckie, Makhadzi, DBN Gogo, and more.
Here are the South African songs and music videos that caught our attention in the month of February.
Nasty C 'Stalling'
Def Jam artist Nasty C released his first single for the year with the breakup song “Stalling.” On the track, the rap superstar melodically details a one-sided relationship where one partner is more committed than the other. “You can just leave if you wanna leave. If you don't wanna go the whole way, there with me then goodbye, goodbye,” he sings on the hook.
Blxckie 'umoya'
Breakout star Blxckie isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. The versatile artist put out a 6-track R&B-tinged EP titled 4LUV, just months after his critically acclaimed debut album B4Now. “Umoya” shares a similar sonic approach to songs like “Sika” and “Kwenzekile” where Blxckie showcases his knack for melodies, while also employing elements of Amapiano.
Venom x Shishiliza 'Sondela' ft. Yumbs, Raspy, Blxckie, Riky Rick, Tshego
This month, Venom and Shishiliza unleashed the follow-up to their star-studded first single “Sho Boy." Their latest, “Sondela,” is yet another fiery collaboration from the duo, and a love song that came just in time for Valentines Day. The Yumbs-produced track features mesmerising vocals from Blxckie, Raspy, Tshego and the late rap icon and visionary Riky Rick.
Makhadzi 'Kulakwe' feat. Master KG
Open Mic Productions and Limpopo dance music heavyweight Makhadzi teamed up with fellow label mate Master KG for her latest hit “Kulakwe.” The song, produced by the globally renowned Master KG, seamlessly blends Amapiano with bolo house, and sees the pair continue to prove their hit-making synergy.
DBN Gogo 'Bambelela' feat. Felo Le Tee, Pabi Cooper & Young Stunna
DBN Gogo finally released her latest single “Bambelela.” The song first made waves on TikTok long before it dropped, thanks to a dance challenge orchestrated by Pabi Cooper, who is also featured on the smash hit alongside Young Stunna and producer Felo Le Tee.
Focalistic x Madumane x Mellow & Sleazy '16 Days No Sleep' feat. DJ Maphorisa
Amapiano frontrunner and rapper Focalistic continues his impressive run with the release of the visuals of his hit “16 Days No Sleep,” off his President Ya Straata EP. The bacardi-house-inspired song features an impressive verse from Madumane (DJ Maphorisa’s rapping alter ego), who trades bars with Focalistic.
Villosoul x Khanyisa x Focalistic “Zula Zula (Hub Way)” feat. Acutedose
Artist and TikTok star Khanyisa finally released the official audio of her viral song “Zula Zula (Hub Way),” with an accompanying verse from Focalistic. On the track, Khanyisa laces her usual charismatic vocals over the infectious Villosoul and Acutedose-produced instrumental.
DJ Lag 'Chaos' feat. General C’mamane & Omagoqa
Gqom pioneer DJ Lag finally released his debut album Meeting With The King. On “Chaos” Lag joined forces with buzzing young producers General C’mamane and Omagoqa for an instrumental gqom banger. “It's a showcase of some younger Durban talent that I really connect with. We worked on this during the lockdown from different studios, bouncing files back and forth,” shares Lag in the project's liner notes on Apple Music.
- The 20 Best South African Songs of 2021 - OkayAfrica ›
- The 20 Best South African Songs of 2019 - OkayAfrica ›
- This Is What It Takes for South African Musicians to Succeed Abroad ... ›
- South Africans Are Trying to Figure Out Why Nigerian Musicians ... ›
- The 15 Best South African Songs of the Month (March) - OkayAfrica ›
- Here's a List of the 2020 South African Music Awards (SAMAs ... ›
- The Music Behind Netflix's South African Series 'JIVA!' - OkayAfrica ›
- The 30 Best South African Hip-Hop Songs of 2020 - OkayAfrica ›
- The WAV 2019: 10 Artists Shaping the Future of South African Music ... ›
- End of an Era as Last South African Music Shops Set to Close ... ›