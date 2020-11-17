South Africa's Kholosa Biyana (left) and Tisetso Makhubela react after the final whistle South Africa v Germany - FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 - Group B - Stade de la Mosson 17-06-2019

South Africa's Banyana Banyana Scores Fourth COSAFA Title

South Africa's women's national soccer team, Banyana Banyana, has won the 2020 COSAFA title making it their fourth consecutive win. Despite this victory, they remain significantly underpaid compared to the national men's soccer team, Bafana Bafana.