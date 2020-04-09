popular
Rufaro Samanga
Apr. 09, 2020 10:26AM EST

South African Actor Charles 'Big Boy' Maja Has Passed Away

Tributes are pouring in for the beloved actor who starred in the popular South African television drama 'Skeem Saam'.

South African actor and former radio broadcaster, Charles Maja, has passed away according to reports by TimesLIVE. Affectionately known as "Big Boy", the name of the character he played on the popular local drama series Skeem Saam, the actor reportedly suffered a fatal stroke earlier this morning while in the northern province of Limpopo. He was just 54.

Skeem Skaam, which was written by Winnie Serite, first aired in October of 2011. It immediately resonated with South Africans who could relate to the lives and backgrounds of many of the characters. The plot of the drama series focuses on young South Africans who are often thrown into adult situations. It explores, among many other themes, adolescence, coming-of-age, independence and parents learning to navigate "empty nests".

Maja was known for his dedication to the craft with people sharing numerous tales of seeing him rehearsing his lines even as he rode as a passenger in a taxi. His mentor Paul Rapetsoa describes the actor saying, "As a trained stage actor myself I taught Charles in radio dramas, you are act like in a stage or TV show." Rapetsoa added, "He was always hungry to learn. Even when he got a job in Skeem Saam he told me. His death is a big lost to our industry."

Tributes have been pouring in from South Africans on social media for Maja since the news of his death emerged. From sharing stories of their favorite "Big Boy" funny moments to describing how the actor's life impacted the lives of those around him, it's clear that the loss to not only the South African television industry but to the country as a whole, is a tremendous one. Robala ka kgotso.

Read some of the heartfelt tributes below:






From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
popular
(Photo by Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images)

Blitz the Ambassador Named 2020 Guggenheim Fellow

The Ghanaian artist and filmmaker is among 175 "individuals who have demonstrated exceptional capacity for productive scholarship or exceptional creative ability in the arts."

Ghanaian filmmaker Blitz Bazawule, also known as Blitz the Ambassador has been named a 2020 Guggenheim fellow.

The musician, artist and director behind he critically acclaimed film The Burial of Kojo, announced the news via social media on Thursday, writing: "Super excited to announce I've been awarded the Guggenheim 2020 Fellowship. Truly grateful and inspired."

He is among 175 scholars, "appointed on the basis of prior achievement and exceptional promise, the successful candidates were chosen from a group of almost 3,000 applicants in the Foundation's ninety-sixth competition," says the Guggenheim.

Keep reading... Show less
Culture
Photo by Sabelo Mkhabela.

6 South African Podcasts to Listen to During the Lockdown

Here are six South African podcasts worth listening to.

South Africa has been on lockdown for almost two weeks as a measure to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and it looks like the period might just get extended. If you are one of those whose work can't be done from home, then you must have a lot of time in your hands. Below, we recommend six South African podcasts you can occupy yourself with and get empowered, entertained and informed.


Keep reading... Show less
popular
Photo courtesy of BLK JKS.

7 South African Punk Bands You Should Check Out

Here are some South African punk bands—old and new—that you should be listening to.

For many years, the punk scene in South Africa has been thriving through a hands-on DIY attitude in which bands can foster their own homegrown audience without relying on mainstream culture. Music festivals like Soweto Rock Revolution have played a big part in it. Bands like National Wake showed the way and TCIYF are following that path and making punk more relevant than ever in the country.

Here are seven South African punk bands you should check out.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

news.

popular.