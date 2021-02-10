south african music
Popular
Nobantu Shabangu
Feb. 10, 2021 10:00AM EST
A still captured on YouTube

DJ Floy Lavine playing a set at The Lab Johannesburg.

Afro-house DJ Floyd Lavine Launches New Recording Label 'Afrikan Tales'

South African DJ Floyd Lavine has launched a new Afro-house music recording label 'Afrikan Tales'. The DJ dropped his latest single 'We Here Now' under the newly formed recording label.

South African DJ, Floyd Lavine, has reportedly announced the opening of his boutique recording label Afrikan Tales. The news comes as the world renowned Afro-house DJ dropped his latest single 'We Here Now'. DJ Floyd created Afrikan Tales to be the new home for Afro-house and electro music. The launch of the boutique recording label is in partnership with Paradise Worldwide which represents leading global electro music DJs and recording labels.

Read: Apple Music's Isgubhu Offers a Distinctive Home for Africa's Dance and Electro Music

According to Zkhiphani, Afrikan Tales is a label that features inspirational stories and perspectives composed by Africa-wide performers. Afrikan Tales was created to produce music that honours creative expression through personal perspectives and indigenous cultures. The Berlin-based DJ explained that the vision for the label is to "tell our own story, create our own narrative and explore our own creativity without limitations". Floyd Lavine's latest single "We Here Now" was released as the first musical project for Afrikan Tales. The single is a foretaste of the DJ's upcoming futuristic Afro-house EP The Story Tellers. The single, "We Here Now", is a groovy deep house track that stays true to Floyd Lavine's distinctive sound.

African DJs influence in electro music is gaining the attention that for so long has been absent. Keeping in line with this, Floyd Lavine founded RISE, a house music movement which showcases Africa's electro DJs to the world, this according to Africa Is Now Mag. RISE has reportedly hosted highly acclaimed DJs Black Coffee, Black Motion, Culoe de Song, Henrik Schwarz and many more.

The Africanist DJ has over ten years in the industry and developed his first taste for house music from young age listening to deep house greats DJ Oskido and Vinny Da Vinci. He later on studied and worked as an artist in London's underground techno music scene. He now mostly spends his time DJing in Berlin and DJs in South Africa occasionally.

Listen to "We Here Now" from Floyd Lavine below.

From Your Site Articles
floyd lavine south africa we here now afrikan tales house music afrohous techno music south african music
Popular
Photo: Courtesy of the artist

Spotlight: Kevo Abbra's 'Kibera Ghost Rider' Is Afrofuturism Personified

Inspired by the '90s era of 'Afrofuturism', Kevo Abbra is bringing characters to life through the Kenyan's mastery of props and fashion styling.

In our 'Spotlight' series, we highlight the work of photographers, visual artists, multimedia artists, and more who are producing vibrant, original work.

In our latest piece, we spotlight Kevo Abbra, a self-taught Kenyan born and based artist, making his presence known as a leading fashion stylist, costume designer, and prop master. As the creative genius behind Nasty C's album artwork for his 'Zulu Man With Powers' project, Abbra is reimagining the narrative around African fashion and art. Falling under the umbrella of 'Afrofuturism', his latest project 'Kibera Ghost Rider', is changing the game. Kibera Ghost Rider is a living character echoed through distinct costumes and props with the artist's inspiration being the urge to inspire, encourage, and give hope to kids and youth from the informal settlements to create their own spaces through representing their heritage, culture, and stories and in turn uniting the global community positively.

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Fela Kuti Named As Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominee

In arguably the most diverse and inclusive ballot to date, the king of Afrobeat is joined by the likes of Mary J. Blige, Jay-Z and many more favorites.