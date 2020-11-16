Here are the South African Hip Hop Awards 2020 Nominees
Here's the full list of nominees for the 2020 South African Hip Hop Awards.
The nominees for the 9th Annual South African Hip Hop Awards have been released. This year's theme for the award show is "The New World Order".
Osmic Menoe, the director of the SA Hip Hop Awards, explained the theme in a press release:
"After the world was reinstated to hard lockdowns where we all found ourselves confined to our homes, glued to the TV set, computers and our phones via Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Tik Tok and we were told we must get used to the new normal. Thus the concept theme."
Below is the full list of nominees:
Song of the Year
Cassper Nyovest "Good For That"
Yanga Chief ft. Riky Rick Dee Koala Boity "Utatakho Remix"
Kwesta ft. Rich Hommie Quan "Run it Up"
Nasty C "There They Go"
Miss Pru ft. Black Diamond, Malome Vector "Price to Pay"
AKA "Energy"
Cassper Nyovest ft. Tweezy "Amademoni"
Costa Titch ft. Riky Rick and AKA "Nkalakatha Remix"
Nasty C "Eazy"
Dr Peppa, Chang Cello, Lucasraps and Riky Rick "What it is"
Album of the Year
Cassper Nyovest AMN (Any Minute Now)
Nasty C Zulu Man With Some Power
Khuli Chana Planet of the Have Nots
Zoocci Coke Dope Anxiety
Blaklez & PdotO Lost Diamonds
Mixtape of the Year
Stogie T – The Empire of Sheep
Nasty C – Zulu
Touchline – 19 Flow
Dj Sliqe – Injayam Vol.2
Yanga Chief – Becoming a Pop Star
Best Male
Cassper Nyovest
Nasty C
PdotO
Khuli Chana
Blaklez
Best Female
MsSupa
Indigo Stella
Bizzcuit
Dee Koala
DJ of the Year
DJ Speesta
DJ Dimplez
DJ PH
DJ Sliqe
Ms Cosmo
Producer of the Year
Tweezy
Gemini Major
Alie Keyz
Zoocci Coke dope
MustbeDubz
Best Collaboration
Cassper Nyovest ft. Tweezy "Amademoni"
Yanga Chief ft. Riky Rick, Dee Koala and Boity "Utatakho Remix"
Costa Titch ft. AKA and Riky Rick "Nkalakhata Remix"
Dr peppa, Chang Cello, Lucasraps, Riky Rick "What it is"
Kwesta ft. Rich Homie Quan "Run it Up"
Lyricist of the Year
Landmarq
Stogie T
Hymphatic Thabz
Ginger Trill
PDotO
Freshman of the Year, presented by StylinDredz
Indigo Stella – Indigo
Dee Koala – 4 The Kaltsha
Focalistic – Quarantine Tarantino
QuickFassss – ROTY
Benny Chill – Adapt or Die
MVP/Hustler of the Year
Cassper Nyovest
Nadia Nakai
Nasty C
DJ PH
Riky Rick
Best Video
Nadia Nakia ft. Emtee, DJ Capital "40 Bars" (Directed by Kaykayribane)
DJ Slique ft. Kwesta "Njandini" (Directed by Nate Thomas)
Nasty C "Eazy" (Directed by Allison Swank)
Nadia Nakai ft. Tshego "More Drugs" (Directed Allesio Bettocchi & Jilten Ramlal)
Nasty C "Palm Trees" (Directed by Kyle Lewis)
Best Local Brand
SkhandaWorld
StylaGang Original Designs
Butanwear
Baps
Best International Brand
Remy Martin
Sportscene
Castle Lite
Russian Bear Vodka
Best Remix
Blaklez, Emtee, Zakwe, Tshego, Jay Hood "DMX Prayer Remix"
Big Zulu ft. Zakwe, YoungstaCPT, MusiholiQ, Kwesta "Ama Million Remix"
Yanga Chief ft. Riky Rick, Dee Koala, Boity "Utatakho Remix"
Costa Titch ft. AKA and Riky Rick "Nkalakhata Remix"
Cassper Nyovest ft. HHP, Khuli Chana, Mo' Molemi, Towdee Mac, Tuks, DJ Lemonka "Nyuku Remix"
Best Radio Show
Massiv Metro – The Urban Exchange
Alex FM – Mixtape Show
Ukhozi FM — INambaNamba
Good Hope FM – The Ready D Show
Metro FM – Absolut Hip Hop
Motsweding FM – Rap Saga
Gagsai FM – Hip Hop Music Session
YFM – The Rodeo
5FM – The Stir Up
Ubuntu Activism
Enzo Slaghuis
Honorary Award
Prophets of da City
