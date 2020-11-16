south african hip-hop
Popular
Music News
Nov. 16, 2020 05:26AM EST

Here are the South African Hip Hop Awards 2020 Nominees

Here's the full list of nominees for the 2020 South African Hip Hop Awards.

The nominees for the 9th Annual South African Hip Hop Awards have been released. This year's theme for the award show is "The New World Order".

Osmic Menoe, the director of the SA Hip Hop Awards, explained the theme in a press release:

"After the world was reinstated to hard lockdowns where we all found ourselves confined to our homes, glued to the TV set, computers and our phones via Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Tik Tok and we were told we must get used to the new normal. Thus the concept theme."

Below is the full list of nominees:

Song of the Year

Cassper Nyovest "Good For That"

Yanga Chief ft. Riky Rick Dee Koala Boity "Utatakho Remix"

Kwesta ft. Rich Hommie Quan "Run it Up"
Nasty C "There They Go"
Miss Pru ft. Black Diamond, Malome Vector "Price to Pay"
AKA "Energy"
Cassper Nyovest ft. Tweezy "Amademoni"
Costa Titch ft. Riky Rick and AKA "Nkalakatha Remix"
Nasty C "Eazy"
Dr Peppa, Chang Cello, Lucasraps and Riky Rick "What it is"

Album of the Year

Cassper Nyovest AMN (Any Minute Now)

Nasty C Zulu Man With Some Power
Khuli Chana Planet of the Have Nots
Zoocci Coke Dope Anxiety
Blaklez & PdotO Lost Diamonds

Mixtape of the Year

Stogie T – The Empire of Sheep

Nasty C – Zulu
Touchline – 19 Flow
Dj Sliqe – Injayam Vol.2
Yanga Chief – Becoming a Pop Star

Best Male

Cassper Nyovest

Nasty C
PdotO
Khuli Chana
Blaklez

Best Female

MsSupa

Indigo Stella
Bizzcuit
Dee Koala

DJ of the Year

DJ Speesta

DJ Dimplez
DJ PH
DJ Sliqe
Ms Cosmo

Producer of the Year

Tweezy
Gemini Major
Alie Keyz
Zoocci Coke dope

MustbeDubz

Best Collaboration

Cassper Nyovest ft. Tweezy "Amademoni"

Yanga Chief ft. Riky Rick, Dee Koala and Boity "Utatakho Remix"
Costa Titch ft. AKA and Riky Rick "Nkalakhata Remix"
Dr peppa, Chang Cello, Lucasraps, Riky Rick "What it is"
Kwesta ft. Rich Homie Quan "Run it Up"

Lyricist of the Year

Landmarq

Stogie T
Hymphatic Thabz
Ginger Trill
PDotO

Freshman of the Year, presented by StylinDredz

Indigo Stella – Indigo

Dee Koala – 4 The Kaltsha
Focalistic – Quarantine Tarantino
QuickFassss – ROTY
Benny Chill – Adapt or Die

MVP/Hustler of the Year

Cassper Nyovest

Nadia Nakai
Nasty C
DJ PH
Riky Rick

Best Video

Nadia Nakia ft. Emtee, DJ Capital "40 Bars" (Directed by Kaykayribane)

DJ Slique ft. Kwesta "Njandini" (Directed by Nate Thomas)
Nasty C "Eazy" (Directed by Allison Swank)
Nadia Nakai ft. Tshego "More Drugs" (Directed Allesio Bettocchi & Jilten Ramlal)
Nasty C "Palm Trees" (Directed by Kyle Lewis)

Best Local Brand

SkhandaWorld

StylaGang Original Designs
Butanwear
Baps

Best International Brand

Remy Martin
Sportscene
Castle Lite

Russian Bear Vodka

Best Remix

Blaklez, Emtee, Zakwe, Tshego, Jay Hood "DMX Prayer Remix"

Big Zulu ft. Zakwe, YoungstaCPT, MusiholiQ, Kwesta "Ama Million Remix"

Yanga Chief ft. Riky Rick, Dee Koala, Boity "Utatakho Remix"
Costa Titch ft. AKA and Riky Rick "Nkalakhata Remix"
Cassper Nyovest ft. HHP, Khuli Chana, Mo' Molemi, Towdee Mac, Tuks, DJ Lemonka "Nyuku Remix"

Best Radio Show

Massiv Metro – The Urban Exchange

Alex FM – Mixtape Show
Ukhozi FM — INambaNamba
Good Hope FM – The Ready D Show
Metro FM – Absolut Hip Hop
Massiv Metro – The Urban Exchange
Motsweding FM – Rap Saga
Gagsai FM – Hip Hop Music Session
YFM – The Rodeo
5FM – The Stir Up

Ubuntu Activism

Enzo Slaghuis

Honorary Award

Prophets of da City


From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
south africa hip-hop awards south african music south african hip hop awards sahhas south african hip-hop
Audio
(Youtube)

The 6 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Davido, Simmy, Ballaké Sissoko, Olamide and more.

Every week, we highlight the cream of the crop in music through our best music of the week column.

Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.

Check out all of OkayAfrica's playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Tega Starr & Mr Eazi Send Their Love With the New Visuals For 'French Kiss'

The Nigerian star and rising artist join forces in this lockdown-inspired love anthem.