Listen to Sibusile Xaba‘s New Jazz Single 'Umdali'
Sibusile Xaba's single 'Umdali' featuring Naftali and Fakazile Nkosi comes ahead of Brownswood Recording's highly-anticipated contemporary jazz compilation album 'Indaba Is'.
Sibusile Xaba has recently released his latest single featuring Naftali and Fakazile Nkosi. "Umdali" comes ahead of the highly anticipated jazz album Indaba Is, a self-described improvisational soul and jazz compilation. "Umdali" is the fifth track on the upcoming album by Brownswood Studios and aptly speaks to reconnecting with a creator and having faith during uncertain times.
Interview: Kazi Ya Sanaa's Debut EP 'Prephase' Is Rooted In Nostalgia & Honest Expression
"Umdali" is an earthy song which perfectly exemplifies Xaba's guitar skills, vocals and musical arrangements. The song is a sonic ode to the creator and creation itself. The slow paced track is hypnotic with Nkosi's sultry vocals transporting the song to another world. "Umdali" is admittedly a calming and soothing balm for the precarious times in which we find ourselves amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.
Xaba, through his guitar playing, carries forth the distinct Zulu music genres of maskandi and mbaqanga from the KwaZulu Natal Midlands—from where he originates. The jazz artist was mentored by Zulu guitar giant, Madala Kunene, and influenced by the warrior chants of vocal master, Shaluza Max.
The album Indaba Is retraces the identity of South Africans in the complicated and murky post-Apartheid era. The album uses music to have difficult conversations with the living and dead on how to exist in Black unity, according to Between10and5. The album is curated by award-winning pianist, Thandi Ntuli, whose sophomore album Exiled received the 2018 Standard Bank Young Artist Award for Jazz. Siyabonga Mthembu, the powerful vocalist from the experimental band, The Brother Moves On, is the co-curator.
Indaba Is will be released on all streaming platforms on the 29th January, 2021. Pre-order for the Indaba Is album is available on Bandcamp.
Listen to "Umdali" on Spotify:
Listen to "Umdali" on Apple Music:
