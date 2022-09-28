The 10 Best South African Songs of the Month (September)
Featuring AKA, Nasty C, K.O, Blaq Diamond, Musa Keys, and more.
Here are the South African songs and music videos that caught our attention this month.
Check out more of our Best Songs of the Month lists from Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa and East Africa. You can also follow our weeklySongs You Need to Hear roundup for the best new music.
AKA & Nasty C 'Lemons (Lemonade)'
The Supa Mega, AKA, released his first single of the year. On “Lemons (Lemonade),” the artist sticks to his usual groovy, dance music sampling proven formula, with the addition of a light-hearted, show-stealing verse from Nasty C. The song serves as the lead single to AKA’s forthcoming album Mass Country, slated to drop in October. The song’s Nate Thomas-directed music video references the iconic dance competition show, Jika Majika.
Nasty C 'Yvyson Army Mixtape'
Prolific rapper Nasty C boldly returns to his roots with the trap-centric Ivyson Army Tour Mixtape. The mixtape, named after his nationwide Ivyson (Army) Tour, features songs with artists that are often billed on it like Tellaman, Blxckie, Emtee, Crowned Yung, and others. The 10-track project features the standouts “Born To Win” and “Loco,” as well as the preloaded singles “Can’t Imagine” and “Stalling.”
K.O 'SR3'
Veteran rapper K.O put out his fourth solo album with SR3 (Skhanda Republic 3). The LP is the third from the Skhanda Republic album series and sees K.O link up with producer Lunatik again. Like their previous work, SR3 embodies the same gritty, charismatic energy on tracks like “Moshito” and “MS3,” while also exploring love themes on “OWAMI” and the multi-platinum single “SETE”.
Musa Key, Loui & Victony 'Selema (Po Po) REMIX'
Amidst Twitter conversations about which Nigerian artist first explored amapiano, superstar producer/DJ Musa Keys released the remix to his Loui-assisted smash hit “Selema (Po Po)" with Nigerian singer Victony. The intercontinental collab builds on the infectious and thumping sonics of the original, with Victony’s mesmerizing vocals fitting perfectly. Having just won the prestigious Song Of The Year nod at this year’s South African Music Awards, and the international touring that he has embarked on thus far, Musa Keys is having a great 2022.
Russell Zuma 'Next Level'
After being a featured artist on a couple of hits including Gaba Cannal’s “Healer Ntliziyo Yami,” singer/songwriter Russel Zuma is currently having his own solo moment. The vocalist has been trying to break into the mainstream for a couple of years now and it’s finally happening. His debut EP seamlessly marries the sounds of deep house and amapiano, with his soulful voice acting as a bridge.
Aubrey Qwana & Blaq Diamond 'Fireworks'
Aubrey Qwana teams with his longtime friends Blaq Diamond on “Fireworks.” While Ndu (one-half of Blaq Diamond) has produced hits for Aubrey Qwana, this fiery collab becomes the first time the three Afropop superstars have all joined forces to release a song together. For the past few years, the acts have been the new vanguard of Afropop in the country, blending the sound with influences from ischathamiya and maskandi.
Blaq Diamond 'Qoma' ft Big Zulu & Siya Ntuli
Blaq Diamond links up with Inkabi Records’ Big Zulu and Siya Ntuli for the romantic ballad, “Qoma.” The song follows after the awe-inspiring “Ilanga” and sees the talented duo return to their purely Afropop roots. The music video includes scenes shot at the infamous Mai Mai market and Enkomeni taxi rank was released just in time for heritage day.
Priddy Ugly 'MUD'
Lyricist Priddy Ugly unearthed the follow-up to his 2021 album SOIL. Like the previous LP, MUD sees the MC flex his lyrical dexterity while being more personal with the reflections this time. On the album opener, “30minutes to Soweto,” the skilled MC introspects; “many many nights my mother would cry herself to sleep / she would never get the flowers for the times that she would weep / but black and blue eyes were the prizes she would receive / so my mother looked to God for the guidance she would seek.”
FALL THRU
Rapper FLVME finally dropped the long-awaited sequel to his 2019 EP Germander. “Before releasing the project, I had fallen in love, then I fell out of it. I was on an emotional rollercoaster but I enjoyed every second of it,” he expresses in the album’s liner notes. The idea of Germander II was sparked by a spontaneous trip FLVME and his homies took to Namibia, and features frequent collaborators like Die Mondez, Kewand, and Mellow Da Don.
MashBeatz ‘Never Ride’ (Remix) ft. Sjava, 25K, Lucasraps, Wordz, Thato Saul, Saudi, Maglera Doe Boy, Buzzi Lee, Roii, YoungstaCPT and Anzo
MashBeatz dropped the star-studded remix to his anthemic hit “Never Ride,” with guest verses from a host of lyricists like Sjava, Lucasraps, 25K, YoungstaCPT, Buzzi Lee, Wordz, and more. The rapper's trade bars throughout the 6-minute plus duration of the song, reminiscence to other classic South African hip hop remixes such as “Amantombazane” and “No Sleep."
- The 20 Best South African Songs of 2022 So Far - OkayAfrica ›
- The 9 Best South African Songs of the Month (August) - OkayAfrica ›
- Black Coffee's Work On Drake's Album Speaks to the Rise of South ... ›