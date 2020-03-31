south african music
Music
Mar. 31, 2020 10:34AM EST

The 13 Best South African Songs of the Month

Featuring Nasty C, King Monada, Shabaka and The Ancestors and more.

Our list of the best South African songs of the month includes new singles that dropped in March, alongside those that were highlighted by getting the music video treatment.

Check out our selections below, which feature Nasty C, King Monada, Shabaka and The Ancestors and more among others.

The list is in no particular order.

Follow our MZANSI HEAT playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.

Nasty C "There They Go"

For his debut single with Def Jam Recordings, Nasty C crafts another bouncy single laced with potent raps and supported by a catchy hook.

J Smash "Hold on Me" (featuring KLY, Jay Claude & Ka$hcpt)

The first single from J Smash's upcoming Monumental EP is a R&B tune that is weaved together by the vocals of KLY, Jay Claude and Ka$hcpt).

​2pm DJs "Do It Better" (featuring) (featuring Emtee, Gigi Lamayne, Zaddy Swag, Touchline)

2pm DJs curated a solid lineup of rappers to devour a trap instrumental with potent verses.

​Costa Titch "Thembi" (featuring Boity)

In his latest single "Thembi," Costa Titch reminds his doubters they had no faith in him, but the joke is now on them. The song comes with yet another strong verse from Boity.

​Simphiwe Dana "Uzokhala"

The second song to be released from Bamako, Simphiwe Dana's upcoming album is "Uzokhala." The song's Malian flavor is owed to production by Salif Keita.

​Shabaka and The Ancestors "You've Been Called"

It could have been any song from Shabaka and The Ancestors' latest album "You've Been Called." Our choice is the second song in the project "You've Been Called." Vocalist Siya Mthembu's wide voice is enveloped by tinkling keys and an anomalous bassline.

​DJ Zinhle x Dr Duda (featuring Lucille Slade) "Go!"

DJ Zinhle and Dr Duda enlist the unique vocal skills of Lucille Slade on their single "Go!," a colorful vocal house tune that might become an anthem in the near future.

​The Big Hash "Again"

The Big Hash croons over a thumping bassline and whizzing pads about a person in his life who he has some business to settle with. The Big Hash is in his feelings lately, as his last release was equally somber and R&B-leaning.

​PatricKxxLee "Hi, I'm a Loner"

PatricKxxLee shared a triumphant declaration of being a loner—a perfect personality type in the times of lockdowns and social distancing stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic the world is currently battling.

​Buli "Summer Nights"

"Sumer Nights," the latest song from Buli's upcoming album Blue lives up to its name—a breeze of pads travels behind bright keys that are reminiscent of the liveliness of the summer.

​Loki (featuring K.O.) "Section"

Skhandaworld signee Loki gets assistance from his boss K.O in his latest single "Section." The young rapper carries the torch for modern kasi rap.

King Monada "Ex Ya Drama"

The title track from King Monada's new album Ex Ya Drama sees the Limpopo producer interpret amapiano while adding his trademark touch alongside Tshego who's fast becoming one of his favorite collaborators.

​F-Eezy "Sab' iGoli"

One of South African hip-hop's most respected storytellers takes his listener through the grimy streets of Joburg where you have to constantly watch yourself.

