The 9 Best South African Songs of the Month (March)
Featuring Uncle Waffles, Daliwonga, DBN Gogo, Pabi Cooper, Busiswa, Master KG and more.
Here are the South African songs and music videos that caught our attention this month.
For more of the best African music, check out our Best of the Month music lists and tap in for our weekly Songs You Need to Hear roundup.
Dbn Gogo 'Bells' ft. Eltonk Sa, Dj Stopper & Tnk MusiQ
DBN Gogo continues her hot streak by teaming up with emerging talent in TNK MusiQ and DJ Stopper for “Bells.” With a proven impeccable ear for bangers, Gogo has a knack for providing a platform for emerging talents, and “Bells” showcases the DJ’s prowess.
Busiswa x Naira Marley Where You Dey Go'
After the success of their sexually-innuendo filled single “Coming’” Busiswa and Naira Marley teamed up again for “Where You Dey Go.” Like the previous collaboration, this banging tune is also produced by Rexxie and fuses the energies of street hop and amapiano.
Daliwonga 'Abo Mvelo' ft. Mellow & Sleazy and M.J
Daliwonga connects with M.J and producer duo Mellow & Sleazy on his latest hit “Abo Mvelo.” Within a few hours of release, the infectious song shot to the top of the charts. On “Abo Mvelo,” Daliwonga cleverly interpolates the refrain of Trompies and Lebo Mathosa’s 2005 song “Magasman.”
Elaine 'Shine'
Columbia Records-signed singer/songwriter Elaine put out a new pop-tinged, upbeat single “Shine.” The song sees Elaine explore a different sound, away from the breathy and emotive R&B she’s been admired for since her 2019 debut EP Elements. While some fans back home have expressed their disapproval of her new music, Elaine’s star power continues to shine abroad.
Young Stunna 'Adiwele' ft. Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa
PianoHub wunderkid Young Stunna shared the stunning visuals for his smash hit “Adiwele”. The prophetic song has been a favourite in the streets for a while. The video is directed by Nigel Stockl, who has been behind a number of impressive amapiano music videos in the past year plus.
Uncle Waffles x Tony Duardo 'Tanzania' feat. Sino Msolo & Boibizza
DJ and viral internet sensation Uncle Waffles released her highly-anticipated debut single “Tanzania.” For the past few months, Waffles has been a constant topic on social media and she has capitalised on the hype by putting out her own music, packaging it on the EP Red Dragon.
Wanitwa Mos & Master KG 'Dali Nguwe' ft Nkosazana Daughter, Basetsana, Obeey Amor
Master KG and his Wanitwa Mos label unleashed the music video for their romantic anthem “Dali Nguwe.” The song features the mesmerising vocals of Nkosazana Daughter, Basetsana and Obeet Amor, who absolutely enliven the melodious beat.
Kelvin Momo 'Funa' feat. TBO and JaySax
Private school Amapiano frontrunner Kelvin Momo dropped cinematic visuals for his lead single “Funa” off his latest album Ivy League. The motion picture, produced by Edible Elevens, depicts a story in which Momo gets kidnapped and held hostage by a love struck stalker; the video plays out as a short film as it runs for 11 minutes.
Pabi Cooper x Focalistic x Ch’cco 'Banyana Ke Bafana' feat. LuuDaDeejay and Nobantu Vilakazi
Pabi Cooper joined forces with Focalistic and Ch’cco for her heart-throbbing new single “Banyana Ke Bafana." The thumping song is the first official release under Cooper’s own label. The captivating vocalist has figured a way of making her songs trend on TikTok by teasing and/or creating dance challenges/ routines for them.
