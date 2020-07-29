Popular
Rufaro Samanga
Jul. 29, 2020 08:47AM EST

Veteran South African Actress Candy Moloi Has Died

The award-winning 'Muvhango' actress, Candy Moloi, has passed away after a long battle with cancer.

South Africans woke up to the news that veteran actress Candy Moloi has passed away at the age of 67. The SAFTA-winning actress had been battling cancer and was last at a hospital in Pretoria. The South African film and television industry has indeed lost an exceptional performer and one whose contributions to the industry are indelible.

Spokesperson for the family, Nthabiseng Moloi, reportedly spoke to TshisaLIVE saying:

"The Moloi and Ramunenyiwa families of renowned actor, radio producer and businesswoman Cecilia "Candy" Mukondeleli Moloi, sadly confirm her passing on the afternoon of July 28 2020 at a hospital in Pretoria. Her death follows a long battle with cancer. Candy celebrated her 67th birthday on February 10. [She] meant everything to us. She was larger than life. People fondly called her Makhadzi. She was Makhadzi for all of us. The wound is still fresh and everyone is trying to make sense of it."

Largely known for her role as Vho-Makhadzi on the popular Tshivenda soapie Muvhango, Moloi endeared herself to South Africans and managed to successfully dispel the common tribalistic perceptions around productions whose primary languages are not Zulu, Xhosa or Sotho. Back in 2009, Moloi won "Best Supporting Actress in a Soapie" at the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) for her same role in Muvhango. Moloi also starred in several other local productions including Thola, Shakespeare in Mzansi and Death of a Queen.

The likes of Thandy Matlaila, Tim Modise, Rami Chuene and Mmusi Maimane have all since paid tribute to the late Moloi. Take a look at some of the tributes on social media for Moloi:






Davido's 'A Good Time' album cover.

Davido's 'A Good Time' Reaches Over a Billion Streams

It's the latest record-setting feat for the Nigerian artist.

Davido's 2019 album, A Good Time has reached over a billion streams across all platforms.

It's the latest record-breaking feat for the Nigerian megastar. His single "Fall" was certified gold in the US and Canada earlier this year. While the music video for the 2017 song remains the most viewed music video by a Nigerian artist on YouTube. It's also a certified platinum record in South Africa, and the longest charting Nigerian song in Billboard history.

Columbia Records, UK shared the news on Tuesday with a congratulatory tweet to the artist. A Good Time, which is Davido's sophomore album, is his first under the record label.

Audio
Image via Master KG's Facebook page.

5 Essential Bolobedu House Tracks to Check Out If You Love ‘Jerusalema’ by Master KG

Bolobedu house is one of the most popular sub-genres of house music in South Africa. Here are five key songs to get you started.

Master KG's "Jerusalema" is one of the most popular South African songs at the moment (with over 50 million views on Youtube) and it has managed to crossover to Nigeria, Angola, Portugal, France, Italy, Spain and many other countries around the world.

The song, which was released in 2019, recently got a remix featuring Burna Boy. The remix debuted at number 6 on the Billboard World Digital Sales Chart and number 31 on the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs Chart.

"Jerusalema" birthed a dance challenge that has taken the world by storm and resulted in artists recording their own covers or rendition of the song. "Jerusalema" is a bolobedu house song.

Photo by Jemal Countess/WireImage.

Tsitsi Dangarembga and Maaza Mengiste Make 2020 Booker Prize Longlist

Zimbabwean literary giant Tsitsi Dangarembga and Ethiopian-born Maaza Mengiste appear in the latest Booker Prize longlist.

Zimbabe's Tsitsi Dangarembga has once again gained international prominence through her third novel This Mournable Body. The announcement of the annually anticipated Booker Prize Longlist recognises the third book from Dangarembga as an auspicious body of work worthy to be on the list. Ethopian-American Maaza Mengiste's The Shadow King is another historic African selection for the reputable prize.

Originally only for commonwealth countries, The Booker Prize is an international literary award institution that financially rewards orignal English literary submissions from around the world.

Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Trevor Noah and Uzo Aduba Score Nominations For 72nd Emmys

The 2020 Emmy nominations are in and Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Trevor Noah and Uzo Aduba are repping Africa hard.