Nobantu Shabangu
Dec. 14, 2020 03:37AM EST
South Africans Pay Tribute to Bafana Bafana and Sundowns Defender Motjeka Madisha

Tributes have been pouring in from South Africans for football player, Motjeka Madisha, following his death in a reported car accident this past Saturday.

South Africans are mourning the death of 25-year-old soccer player Motjeka Madisha. Tributes and condolences have been pouring in on social media following the tragic death of the Mamelodi Sundowns defender in a car crash. According to EWN, Madisha was reportedly involved in a car crash with one other unnamed person on Saturday night. The South African football national team defender was reportedly coming from Mamelodi Sundowns' 50th anninversary celebration.

According to eNCA, first responders state that the driver might have lost control of the car and hit a stationary object causing the car to burst into flames. Details of the crash emerged on Sunday afternoon and according to TimesLIVE, Madisha succumbed to burn wounds on site of the crash. Both occupants where reportedly burnt beyond recognition. Madisha's death has devastated South Africans who flocked to social media to pass on their condolences.

Madisha was reportedly returning from Mamelodi Sundowns anniversary celebrations and the accident occurred not far from his Kempton Park home. Bafana Bafana soccer player, Anele Ngcongca, also unfortunately died in a tragic car accident a few weeks ago and was buried this past Thursday.

Madisha's football career took off in 2014. He then went on to join Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016 and soon after, made it into South Africa's national football team, Bafana Bafana. He reportedly had eighty match appearances for Mamelodi Sundowns and had scored once for Bafana Bafana in his brief career.

Here are some of those tributes shared on social media for Madisha.






