South Africans Condemn Police Brutality During National Lockdown
A number of videos have emerged on social media allegedly showing the intimidation and assault of several Black South Africans by law enforcement.
South Africa recently began a nationwide lockdown in an effort to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has been deployed across the nation to aid the police in ensuring that the rules of the lockdown are upheld. However, disturbing footage has emerged on social media allegedly depicting law enforcement agents assaulting Black South Africans.
Now standing at a total of 1280 confirmed cases with 2 reported deaths, South Africa's lockdown is scheduled to last for 3 weeks as part of attempts to flatten the curve of the outbreak.
READ: These are the 46 African Countries That Have Reported Cases of Coronavirus
Most businesses and schools have been shut down except for what are deemed "essential services". South Africans are required to stay indoors throughout the entire period aside from venturing outside to seek medical care or to buy essential items such as food. Anyone found to be in contravention of the rules will reportedly face a hefty fine, prosecution or both.
South Africans on social media, however, are increasingly calling out both police and SANDF officials for what they feel is an abuse of power particularly targeting Black South Africans.
Several videos have since emerged showing law enforcement officials intimidating and even physically assaulting Black South Africans––even those within their own homes. One man, Sibusiso Amos, was allegedly killed by the police while they were reportedly enforcing restrictions of the lockdown in Vosloorus, Johannesburg, yesterday.
The likes of Thandiswa Mazwai, Lebogang Mashile, Khaya Sithole, Lesego Tlhabi and several others have spoken out against the continued use of intimidation and violence by law enforcement and called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the issue.
Below are just some of the videos which have been shared on social media. Please be advised that some of these videos may be upsetting to sensitive viewers.
