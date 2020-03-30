coronavirus in africa
Rufaro Samanga
Mar. 30, 2020 11:14AM EST
Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach.

South Africans Condemn Police Brutality During National Lockdown

A number of videos have emerged on social media allegedly showing the intimidation and assault of several Black South Africans by law enforcement.

South Africa recently began a nationwide lockdown in an effort to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has been deployed across the nation to aid the police in ensuring that the rules of the lockdown are upheld. However, disturbing footage has emerged on social media allegedly depicting law enforcement agents assaulting Black South Africans.

Now standing at a total of 1280 confirmed cases with 2 reported deaths, South Africa's lockdown is scheduled to last for 3 weeks as part of attempts to flatten the curve of the outbreak.

READ: These are the 46 African Countries That Have Reported Cases of Coronavirus

Most businesses and schools have been shut down except for what are deemed "essential services". South Africans are required to stay indoors throughout the entire period aside from venturing outside to seek medical care or to buy essential items such as food. Anyone found to be in contravention of the rules will reportedly face a hefty fine, prosecution or both.

South Africans on social media, however, are increasingly calling out both police and SANDF officials for what they feel is an abuse of power particularly targeting Black South Africans.

Several videos have since emerged showing law enforcement officials intimidating and even physically assaulting Black South Africans––even those within their own homes. One man, Sibusiso Amos, was allegedly killed by the police while they were reportedly enforcing restrictions of the lockdown in Vosloorus, Johannesburg, yesterday.

The likes of Thandiswa Mazwai, Lebogang Mashile, Khaya Sithole, Lesego Tlhabi and several others have spoken out against the continued use of intimidation and violence by law enforcement and called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the issue.

Below are just some of the videos which have been shared on social media. Please be advised that some of these videos may be upsetting to sensitive viewers.







popular

Davido's Fiancé, Chioma Rowland, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The Nigerian musician made the announcement via a heartfelt Instagram post on Friday.

Chioma Rowland, the fiancé of star Nigerian musician Davido, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The artist shared the news via Instagram on Friday, writing that he and 31 people on his team decided to get tested after returning back to Lagos from abroad. While he and the rest of his team received negative results, Rowland's test came back positive.

"Unfortunately, my fiancé's results came back positive while all 31 others tested have come back negative including our baby," wrote Davido. He added that they both showed no systems, but would be self-isolating as a safety measure.

"We are however doing perfectly fine and she is even still yet to show any symptoms whatsoever. She is now being quarantined and I have also gone into full self isolation for the minimum 14 days," he added. "I want to use this opportunity to thank you all for your endless love and prayers in advance and to urge everyone to please stay at home as we control the spread of this virus! Together we can beat this!"

Image courtesy of YouTube.

YouTube's Online '#Stay Home... #WithMe' Music Festival Will Keep You Entertained This Weekend

Watch Reekado Banks, Gigi Lamayne, Asa, Skales and other African artists perform live this weekend as part of YouTube's online music festival, 'Stay Home #WithMe'.

Still from Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim's TED Talk

Watch Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim's  TED Talk on How Indigenous Knowledge Can Help Fight Climate Change

The Chadian activist—and one of OkayAfrica's 100 Women 2020—says traditional knowledge, as practiced in her native Mbororo community, is one of the keys to combatting climate change.

In a new TED Talk, climate activist, geographer and one of OkayAfrica's 100 Women 2020, Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, discusses the role that indigenous knowledge can play in combatting climate change.

During the 13-minute talk, Ibrahim emphasizes how the exploration and acceptance of various knowledge systems–including those that fall outside of the scope of typical scientific research–can add to our understanding of ways to protect the environment. "I think, if we put together all the knowledge systems that we have -- science, technology, traditional knowledge -- we can give the best of us to protect our peoples, to protect our planet, to restore the ecosystem that we are losing," says Ibrahim.

Image by Sabelo Mkhabela.

This Is What It Takes for South African Musicians to Succeed Abroad

Jeremy Loops, Shimza, Moonchild Sanelly and GoodLuck discuss what it took to build their names overseas.

Disclaimer: The conversation which this piece makes reference to took place before the COVID-19 pandemic hit South Africa.

"I said it for 10 years that I'm going to work with Beyoncé, and everybody laughed for those 10 years. And I said it with conviction. Today, I'm on a Grammy-nominated album [on a song] with Beyoncé right now," says Moonchild Sanelly referring to the song "MY POWER" in which she's featured in alongside Busiswa, Nija, Yemi Alade, Tierra Whack and of course Queen B herself. The track is a fan-favorite from the Lion King: The Gift soundtrack album curated by Beyoncé. Moonchild is pulling out these receipts to elaborate a point she just made about self-belief which helped her build a career that's recognized globally, a feat very few South African artists have achieved.

A few of those artists— Jeremy Loops, Shimza and Juliet Harding (a member of the versatile electronic band GoodLuck)—are on the podium alongside Moonchild during the Midem Africa Conference in Langa, Cape Town towards the end of February. The four musicians are in conversation with Trenton Birch, musician and founder of Bridges for Music Academy, sharing their secrets to breaking into the highly competitive and advanced music markets of mainly Europe and the US.

