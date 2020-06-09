coronavirus in africa
Popular
OkayAfrica
Jun. 09, 2020 05:30PM EST
(Photo by Roger Sedres/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 01: A general view of people queuing and buying alcohol at Delft Mall on Day 66 of the National Lockdown on June 01, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that liquor sales will be permitted under Level 3 regulations from 1 June. However, liquor would be allowed to be sold for home consumption only under strict conditions, on specified days and for limited hours.

South Africans Panic Over Alleged Reinstatement of Alcohol Ban

The South African government has declared that there are no plans to reintroduce a ban on alcohol.

The need to calm the masses came as rumours began to circulate on social media stating that the government was planning on locking up liquor stores once again. This panic influenced shoppers to once again flock the retail stores and stock up, however, there was no official word of the second wave of a country-wide ban. Presidency spokesperson, Khusela Diko, spoke to TimesLive saying, "No such calls have been tabled before the National Coronavirus Command Council at this point."

The sale and purchase of alcohol was originally banned in South Africa in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fears resurfaced as governing bodies expressed worry about how citizens would behave once alcohol was reintroduced into their lives and how often alcohol related hospitalization would occur.

The Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities voiced their concerns regarding the ban on alcohol being lifted with Businesstech.

In an Committee chairperson Nonhlanhla Ncube-Ndaba said of the matter, "According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), alcohol is known to be harmful to health in general and is understood to increase the risk of injury and violence, including intimate partner violence and can cause alcohol poisoning."

While the original ban had advantageous results on the public healthcare system, as of right now the drinks can keep flowing.

From Your Site Articles
south africa coronavirus news coronavirus in africa
Popular
Image courtesy of Aké Festival.

What Happens When Nigeria’s Vibrant Lit Scene Moves Online?

While local book sales are up, Nigeria's literary festivals are finding online solutions in the age of coronavirus

When the coronavirus that has now claimed almost four hundred thousand lives began to ravage the world, Lola Shoneyin had cause to worry. Shoneyin is the founder of Aké Festival, a four-day celebration of arts and culture, literacy and education that has been held every year in Nigeria since 2013 and the pandemic put this year's festival plans in grave danger.

"As soon as the world became more aware and it was clearer how infectious the virus was, there was anxiety over whether or not the festival was going to take place," Shoneyin told OkayAfrica.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

‘Enough is Enough’: Kenyans take to the streets to protest against police brutality

"I am here to protest for our youth who have died in the hands of the police without any wrongdoings and we are saying enough is enough."