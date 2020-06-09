South Africans Panic Over Alleged Reinstatement of Alcohol Ban

(Photo by Roger Sedres/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 01: A general view of people queuing and buying alcohol at Delft Mall on Day 66 of the National Lockdown on June 01, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that liquor sales will be permitted under Level 3 regulations from 1 June. However, liquor would be allowed to be sold for home consumption only under strict conditions, on specified days and for limited hours.