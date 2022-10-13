SPINALL Releases 'Top Mama' Featuring Reekado Banks, Phyno & Ntosh Gazi
The Nigerian DJ and record producer shares a star-studded song and music video.
The renownedDJ SPINALL is back with an up-tempo, electric anthem in the form of "TOP MAMA" featuring Reekado Banks, rapper Phyno, and Amapiano singer Ntosh Gazi. The song gives fans a hint of what to sonically expect from SPINALL's upcoming full-length album. It comes on the heels of his recent song "Power (Remember Who You Are)," featuring Summer Walker, DJ Snake, and Äyanna.
The single's spirited, futuristic music video is one that many artists are gravitating towards, yet director The Alien manages to make it aesthetically unique.
The record producer has had a slew of collaborations in the past and is no stranger to teaming up with prominent A-listers. While discussing the song, he shared his excitement about the record. "I produced this record alongside Caltonic from South Africa, Reekado, Phyno, and Gazi, and it reminded me of the reason why I love collaborations. Please play this at a high volume," he mentions.
With his signature smile, hat, and sun shades, the SPINALL has honed his expertise to fuse different sounds together and help the artists he works with bring the best version of themselves to a song. The celebrated tune-maker has become savvy in merging different genres and sounds to produce top-quality records. With an impressive catalog, SPINALL has consistently put out music that is gaining traction across Africa, North America, and Europe.
Over the summer, SPINALL headlined Donovan's Yard's first anniversary party at The Fonda. He also made an appearance at Afropunk and has continued to expand his fan base in the U.S.
Watch the music video for "TOP MAMA" below.
