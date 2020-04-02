spotlight
Damola Durosomo
Apr. 02, 2020 09:07AM EST
Image courtesy of Adekunle Adeleke

Spotlight: Adekunle Adeleke Creates Digital Surrealist Paintings That Celebrate African Beauty

Get familiar with the work of Nigerian visual artist Adekunle Adeleke.

In our 'Spotlight' series, we highlight the work of photographers, visual artists, multimedia artists and more who are producing vibrant, original work. In our latest piece, we spotlight Adekunle Adeleke, a Nigerian visual artist, using digital mediums to paint dream-like portraits of Africans. Read more about the inspirations behind his work below, and check out some of his stunning paintings underneath. Be sure to keep up with the artist on Instagram and Facebook.

Can you tell us more about your background and when you first started painting?

I am a self taught artist. I started drawing from when I was really young. I mostly used graphite pencils and paper. But about six years ago, I think it was 2014, I wanted to start getting into color. I was a university student at the time and I lived in a hostel with three other people, so I couldn't go traditional so [instead], I started making paintings digitally, first on my iPad and then on my laptop with a Wacom. I have been painting ever since.

What would you say are the central themes in your work?

I personally think my work celebrates beauty (African beauty to be precise) and occasionally absurd things. I really just want to make paintings that are beautiful.

How do you decide who or what you're going to paint?
I do not have an exact process. I do use a lot of references though. Sometimes, I had an idea of how exactly the painting would look, others I just make it up as i go along.

Can you talk about a particular moment or turning point in your life that made you want to pursue art or a creative path?

I am not sure–I did not actively pursue art in a sense. I was just doing it because it was fun and I wanted to. Then people all of a sudden wanted to put me on projects and offer to pay for my hobby. I have thankfully been able to make art and also work in a separate field—which I also enjoy–by day.

"Canary" by Adekunle Adeleke

Image courtesy of the artist.

"Hibiscus" by Adekunle Adeleke

Image courtesy of the artist

"Chinua Achebe" by Adekunle Adeleke

Image courtesy of the artist

"Noir" by Adekunle Adeleke

Image courtesy of the artist.

"Goldi Locks" by Adekunle Adeleke

Image courtesy of the artist.

"Wax" by Adekunle Adeleke

Image courtesy of the artist.

"Nest" by Adekunle Adeleke

Image courtesy of the artist.

From Your Site Articles
visual art art culture nigerian art adekunle adeleke artists spotlight nigeria
