Feb. 11, 2021 11:35AM EST
Photo: Single cover art

Stonebwoy Stands Up to His Shadow In New Single '1GAD'

The tantalizing dancehall tune is the latest from the Ghanaian superstar this year.

Ghanaian dancehall enthusiast Stonebwoy has illustrated his journey to stardom in his latest track titled "1GAD." The single, appropriately named after the singer-songwriter himself, comes as the stars first solo release in the new year.

The track, produced by Streetbeatz, journeys through the Grammy-nominated artist's life and times making his way up the music ladder. The infectious dancehall track discusses intense and personal subject matter, while staying connected and communicating a message that many can see themselves in.

Originally recorded in early 2020, a tumultuous year of note, Stonebwoy's "1GAD" couldn't have come at a better time. The star took to his Twitter account to inform fans of his decision on moving it's release date.

Listen to Stonebwoy's "1GAD" here.

Stonebwoy - 1GAD (Lyric Video) www.youtube.com

Image via Flickr Creative Commons.

Angola Officially Enacts Law Decriminalising Homosexuality

After passing a new law decriminalising same-sex relationships in 2019, Angola has finally enacted its new penal code which is against the discrimination of LGBT Angolans.

Angola has recently enacted a new law decriminalising homosexuality which, as of yesterday, will now legally protect the rights of Angolans who are a part of the LGBT community. The new penal code, which was passed in parliament back in 2019, does away with the contentious "vices against nature" provision which targeted queer Angolans and hindered their access to healthcare, education and obtaining employment.

Keep reading... Show less

