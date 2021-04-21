Stonebwoy And Vic Mensa Collaborate on New Single 'Blessing'
The Grammy-nominated Stonebwoy has dropped the single and visuals for "Blessing" featuring Vic Mensa.
Afro-dancehall extraordinaire Stonebwoy has teamed up with activist rapper Vic Mensa for his latest single "Blessing," which is accompanied by phenomenal visuals. The track promises to be a 2021 anthem.
Stonebwoy explains that he wanted the track to motivate fans to continue striving for more. He had this to say about the inspiration behind the creation of "Blessing":
"Our thoughts manifest into our reality and often we sit and expect to be blessed without any carnal input. This song speaks about the things I'll do this year which are very relatable to everyone one. I hope the song motivates those aspiring to achieve these blessings."
Read: Stonebwoy Stands Up to His Shadow In New Single '1GAD'
Stonebwoy and Vic Mensa rep Ghana hard in this single and music video, and the visuals are captivating to watch. Stonebwoy went all out for his latest offering and, with the "Blessing" music video already sitting at more than one million views, it is bound to become a daily go-to track for these uncertain times we live in.
Stonebwoy is one of Ghana's foremost dancehall and reggae stars. He released his fifth studio album Anloga Junction at the tail end of 2019.
Watch "Blessing" featuring Vic Mensa below.
Stonebwoy - Blessing ft. Vic Mensa (Official Video) www.youtube.com
- Stonebwoy 'Strength and Hope' - OkayAfrica ›
- Kofi Mole 'Don't Be Late' - OkayAfrica ›
- The 8 Songs You Need to Hear This Week - OkayAfrica ›
- Watch Stonebwoy & Sean Paul's New Video For 'Most Original ... ›
- Stonebwoy x Sarkodie x Kelvyn Colt 'Good Morning (Remix ... ›
- Interview: Stonebwoy's 'Anloga Junction' Album Is a Fusion of Worlds ›
- Interview: Stonebwoy On His New Davido Collaboration & Creating ... ›
- Listen to Stonebwoy's New Album 'Anloga Junction' - OkayAfrica ›