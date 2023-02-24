Stormzy & Rema Join Forces on "Hide And Seek" Remix
Stormzy recruited Mavin Records’ Rema for the remix to his record “Hide & Seek."
Stormzy has joined forces with Rema to release an Ampiano-infused remix called “Hide & Seek.”
The record, which is very rhythmic and bursting with character, showcases the versatility of both artists.The instrumentals on the record, which add an extra layer of definition to the song, give both artists the opportunity to flex their musical chops. The song, which is produced by producers Niphkey and Finito, is characterized by the afro-sound that most African-themed dance records have, but also gives Stormzy the opportunity to spit a few bars that ultimately interlace finely between the rhythm of the song, and his pronounced British accent.
STORMZY & REMA - HIDE & SEEK [REMIX]www.youtube.com
Stormzy—who was born to an Ghanaian mother but raised in the U.K—has consistently been vocal about his African heritage. In the past, he collaborated with Burna Boy on the song “Real Life,” and also has a multitude of collaborations with other African artists including Ghana’s Yaw Tog and Kwesi Arthur. This Rema collaboration marks the second time that he is remixing “Hide and Seek.” Back in January, he released first remix for the record with British girl group FLO.
