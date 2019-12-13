Listen to Stormzy's New Album 'Heavy is the Head'
The British-Ghanaian grime star has dropped his much-anticipated sophomore album featuring YEBBA, H.E.R., Burna Boy, Ed Sheeran, Tiana Major9 and Headie One.
British-Ghanaian rapper Stormzy has finally dropped his much-anticipated sophomore album Heavy is the Head. The album comes two years after he released his debut album Gang Signs & Prayer.
The 16-track project features the likes of American singer-songwriter YEBBA, H.E.R., Burna Boy, British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, Tiana Major9 and Headie One.
Heavy is the Head features singles released before the album including "Vossi Bop", "Wiley Flow" and "Crown". His collaboration with Sheeran and Burna Boy on "Own It" also features on the album. The single dropped just before the rapper revealed in an interview that he had actually turned down Jay-Z's request to drop a verse on Sheeran's "Take Me Back to London" because he felt it "wasn't the right song" for them to work on together.
The first track, "Big Michael" opens strong with Stormzy musing over how he hasn't released music in a while. He speaks on his achievements thus far and how other artists simply don't come close to him. Of course, his cockiness is definitely warranted after making history as the first solo Black British artist to headline Glastonbury festival earlier this year.
"Racheal's Little Brother" has an infectious beat as Stormzy raps about unity with "always better when we stick together/came up through the grit together" and being his "country's greatest poet".
"Handsome" follows in similar footsteps as the first two beat-wise while the more vulnerable "Do better" slows things down and sees the rapper opening up about some of his struggles as an artist in addition to those who've been gunning for him to fail.
Overall, it's a strong album and Stormzy shows up consistently on every track. We're certainly going to be jamming to this project this weekend and so should you.
Listen to Heavy is the Head on Apple Music and Spotify.
