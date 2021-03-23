politics
Popular
Rufaro Samanga
Mar. 23, 2021 07:38AM EST
(Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

New Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan holds the Koran during the swearing-in ceremony as the country's first female President after the sudden death of President John Magufuli at statehouse in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on March 19, 2021.

Samia Suluhu Hassan Becomes Tanzania's First Woman President

Samia Suluhu Hassan's historic appointment as the country's first woman president comes after the death of Tanzania's former president, John Magufuli, who passed away last week.

Samia Suluhu Hassan made history this past Friday as she became the first ever woman president of Tanzania. Her appointment follows her previous role as Vice President (from 2015) to the now late President John Magufuli. The statesman passed away last week due to alleged heart conditions despite rampant speculation that he succumbed to COVID-19. Hassan, who is 61-years-old, has urged the East African country to unite and "avoid pointing fingers" with regards to Magufuli's death.

READ: Tanzanian Government Declares Country Free of COVID-19

During her swearing into office at the State House in Dar es Salaam, Hassan addressed a crowd saying, "This is a time to bury our differences, and be one as a nation." She went on to add that, "This is not a time for finger pointing, but it is a time to hold hands and move forward together." The remarks were an attempt to dispel lingering uncertainty which resulted from Magufuli's mysterious 2-week absence from the public prior to his death.

Following Hassan's historic appointment, US Vice President Kamala Harris extended her congratulations on social media and expressed her desire for their two countries to develop stronger ties. Harris wrote, "Sending best wishes to [Samia Suluhu Hassan] following her swearing in as Tanzania's new President - the first woman to hold the office." Harris added, "The United States stands ready to work with you to strengthen relations between our countries."

As with any presidential incumbent, Hassan faces a number of challenges following her predecessor's 6-year rule. The Guardian reports that according to Tanzanian analysts, Magufuli's terms in office were marred by numerous and arbitrary arrests, a crackdown on any political dissent, shutdowns of social media and internet access as well as censorship of free media.

From Your Site Articles
women empowerment tanzania samia suluhu hassan politics
Interview
Image supplied.

Interview: Masande Ntshanga Ponders What it Means to be a Native in Past and Future Millenia

In his latest book, the poetry-prose hybrid 'Native Life In The Third Millennium', South African author Masande Ntshanga discusses life pre-COVID-19, colonial takeover and the limitations and the existential relationship between man and machine.

Masande Ntshanga is an award-winning writer best known for his two novels The Reactive (2014) and Triangulum (2019). The former follows the protagonist Lindanathi and his two friends Ruan and Cecelia as they sell pharmaceuticals around Cape Town while Lindanathi works through the psychological toll of living with HIV and the death of his brother. Triangulum is a work of speculative fiction in which a mathematics prodigy in the Eastern Cape is haunted by the death of her mother. An apparition called "the machine" visits her and sets off a chain of events that examines South Africa's terrible past and a dystopian future.

In both novels, Nthanga's swirling prose poses philosophical questions about what it means to be alive, the different mechanisms we use to keep the heaviness of being at a remove and how the freight of our colonial past reaches into the future.

In December 2020, the author released Native Life In The Third Millennium. The lean collection—a chapbook of 41 pages—is a poetry and prose hybrid that covers much ground in the short distance it travels. Written in three "movements", in it, Ntshanga uses his three characters (the poet, the philosopher and the programmer) to discuss life pre-COVID-19, colonial takeover and the limitations and the existential relationship between man and machine.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Teni Reaches New Heights With Debut Album 'WONDALAND'

The album follows her recent collaboration with Davido on the single "For You."