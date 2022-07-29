Who Runs The World? Tems!

The Nigerian singer's recent writing cred on Beyoncé's highly anticipated project 'Renaissance' and BET win solidify her spot in the big league.
Nigerian musical legend in the making Tems is one hell of a force. The singer-songwriter has had a fleet of accomplishments in recent months, showing off her star power and the waves her music has made on global music charts. This week alone saw Tems being revealed as one of the many writers to contribute to iconic American singer Beyoncé's seventh studio album 'Renaissance'.
This month, Tems became the first female Nigerian artist to accept BET's Best International Act award, at this year's award ceremony. The singer also collected the award for Best Collaboration on the behalf of colleague Wizkid on their "Essence" remix featuring Canadian pop star Justin Bieber.
Credited under her government credentials, Temilade Openiyi, the singer-songwriter added her lyrical genius to track #10, titled 'Move'. The tune is aptly named, as the bass-heavy Afrobeats-inspired track demands the body to do just that.
Tems is likely to bank another Billboard Hot 100 spot as Beyoncé's highly anticipated house project hits the scene, and we all know how the 'Dangerously in Love' singer does it. The Nigerian songstress will feel at home on the list as she became the first Nigerian artist to ever debut at Number 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 list. At present, Tems's feature on American rapper Future's number one hit 'Wait For You' featuring Drake sits at #3, Wizkid's global hit 'Essence' peaked at #9, while her feature on Drake's 'Fountains' saw the singer peak at #26 in September 2016.
Tems also won big at this year's BET Award Show. The celebration of Black excellence including African talent is one more reminder of the importance of community and inclusion, as the award show party went on through the evening. And Tems' presence on the American stage spoke volumes to her hoard of fans across the continent and diaspora. The singer made sure to share a few words of wisdom with said fans, urging women and girls to stay the course, reminding them that their hard work will eventually pay off.
And the singer knows what she is talking about. Tems first hit the music scene in 2015, quitting her job in 2018 to take on music full time. The brave step into her future clearly paid off, as the singer has celebrated a Grammy Award nomination and so many professional milestones -- all in one year.
Listen to Beyoncé's single 'Move' off of her highly anticipated album 'Renaissance'
