Tems Is the First Nigerian to Debut at No. 1 On Billboard Hot 100
Tems keeps stacking the wins.
Tems has officially become the first Nigerian artist in history to have a No. 1 debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
The huge achievement comes due to her feature on Future's new single "WAIT FOR U," off the Atlanta rapper's latest album I NEVER LIKED YOU—a track that sees the buzzing Nigerian contributing her soaring vocals to both the verses and chorus of the song.
"WAIT FOR U" also features the added star power of Drake, who also recently had Tems featured on his album Certified Lover Boy (on "Fountains").
Tems is no stranger to Billboard success as last year, her and Wizkid's massive hit "Essence" became the first Nigerian song to crack the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
For their part, Billboard have taken a deeper and more official interest in afrobeats as, earlier this year, they officially launched the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Chart alongside Afro Nation. The 50-position chart will rank the most popular afrobeats songs in the United States.
Tems' latest large solo offering was the If Orange Was A Place EP, which dropped September of last year—and we all eagerly await the next one.
.@temsbaby becomes the first Nigerian artist in history to debut at #1 on the Hot 100.— chart data (@chart data) 1652120543
.@1future's "Wait For U," featuring @Drake & @temsbaby, officially debuts at No. 1 on this week's #Hot100.\n\nIt earns Future his second No. 1 hit, Drake his 10th and Tems her first.— billboard charts (@billboard charts) 1652120389
