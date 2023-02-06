Tems Becomes the First Female Nigerian Artist to Win a Grammy Award
Nigerian star Temshas won her first Grammy Award—and it's only up from here for her.
Temsjust added "Grammy Award Winner" to her teeming list of accolades. During the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, the Nigerian singer, whose full name is Temilade Openiyi, earned her first Grammy for her contribution to Future's ‘Wait For U,' which also features Drake.
The musical bombshell won in the category of Best Melodic Rap Performance over artists like Latto (“Big Energy (Live)”, Jack Harlow (“First Class”), Kendrick Lamar (“Die Hard”), and DJ Khaled (“Beautiful”). With this win, the 27-year-old fan-favorite just made history as the first female Nigerian artist to win a Grammy.
Tems, who has made a big impression with her music over the past few years is also up for Album of the Year for her contribution to Beyoncé’s Renaissance. Earlier this year, the "Higher" Singer scored an Oscar nomination at the 2023 Oscars for co-writing "Lift Me Up’, one of the songs on 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
"Wait For U" sampled Tems' song "Higher," which was a record off of her 2020 debut album For Broken Ears. "Wait For U'" was released on May 3, 2022, and was released as the second single from Future's ninth studio album, I Never Liked You.
Shortly after the record was released, Future took to social media to praise Tems' vocal ability. The rest of 2022 would involve Tems getting praise and international recognition for her artistry, and a fleet of projects, including notable collaborations with mega stars like Beyoncé and Rihanna.
Ever since news of the Tems' win broke, several fans took to social media to excitedly congratulate the Lagos-born mega star.
\u201cSHE. HAS. DONE. IT.\n\nTems becomes the first Nigerian female artist to win the Grammy Award. Congratulations star girl\ud83d\udda4\n\n#GRAMMYs #Tems\u201d— The African Dream (@The African Dream) 1675634617
\u201cGod of Tems has done it again!!\ud83d\ude2d\ud83e\udd79\u2764\ufe0f\u200d\ud83d\udd25\n\n@temsbaby picked up her first award of the night at the Grammys with her collaboration on \u201cWait For U\u201d alongside Drake & Future \n\n#TheNewWave #grammys #awards #tems #drake #future #GuideRadio #grammywatch #grammyawards #grammy2023\u201d— GuideRadio (@GuideRadio) 1675634969
\u201cTEMS JUST WON HER FIRST GRAMMY AWARDS TONIGHT!!! Congratulations @temsbaby \n\n#GRAMMYs #Grammys2023 #TEMS #Trending #BBTitans\u201d— Mercy Obidake (@Mercy Obidake) 1675636894
