Tems Scores Her First Golden Globe Nomination

Nigerian singer Tems recently received a nomination for the upcoming Golden Globe ceremony in 2023.
Award-winning Nigerian superstar Temilade Openiyi, also known as Tems, was recently nominated for Best Original Score in a motion picture based on her contribution to "Lift Me Up, " soundtrack that was featured on Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
The Nigerian superstar was nominated for the award alongside Rihanna, Ludwig Göransson, and Ryan Coogler, who were all significant contributors to the song. Tems co-wrote the song, which was performed by Rihanna and released on November 4. The record paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who played a lead role in the franchise before he died in 2020 after a battle with colon cancer.
“My God!! this one is too much❤️”
While discussing the record in a press statement, Tems said that she had to go deep into a personal place to get inspiration for the song.
"After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I've lost in my life," said Tems. "I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me, so hearing her convey this song is a great honor."
This Golden Globe nomination is another achievement for the 27-year-old artist. Following her success as the first Nigerian artist to ever debut at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 list, her star power has been on the rise. Earlier this year, she won the inaugural Favorite Afrobeats Artist category at the 2022 American Music Awards alongside Wizkid for her role on the "Essence" remix. She also won in the Favorite Hip Hop Song category after she featured on Future's "Wait For U," a song that also featured Drake and instantly became a fan-favorite. She also received a nomination at the Grammy Awards for the same song under the categories of Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.
The 2023 Golden Globe Award show will hold on 11th January 2023 at the Beverley Hilton in California, United Staes and it will be hosted by Jerrod Carmichael.
Tems’ nomination comes on the heels of the controversy surrounding The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), a nonprofit organization comprised of journalists covering the U.S. movie business for non-US outlets. The embattled organization was previously accused of a general lack of Black membership, as well as ethical violations. This led to a bevy of boycotts from high-profile celebrities and networks.
