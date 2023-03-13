Tems’ 2023 Oscar Dress Causes A Frenzy Online
Tems caused an online stir when she attended the Oscars in an eye-popping, white ensemble that was literally the center of attention.
Nigeria superstar Tems ignited a buzz online when social media users began to talk about her alluring outfit at the 2023 Oscars. At first, social media was thrilled with the Nigerian singer’s all-white ensemble, and praised her fashion acumen and poise and aesthetic on the red carpet.
However, when the ceremony began, many shifted their tune. Before long, photos started showing up online of the “Free Mind” singer’s dress obstructing the view of several Oscars attendees. The 27-year-old singer was there because she was nominated for Best Original Song for her contribution to Rihanna's "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Although Rihanna would later hit the stage to perform her hit ballad, it would be Tems' gown that would dominate conversations .
Tems—who wore an artistic all-white, gown, designed by Lever Couture, a Ukrainian fashion house—stirred mixed reactions online. While others saw the moment as a powerful symbolism of Black women dominating all white spaces, others saw it as a rude obstruction that was seemingly inconsiderate to the people who were sitting next to her. The problematic part of the dress, for many people, was the elaborate coif that added character to the overall aesthetic.
During the show, the camera panned into several spectators, who were seemingly straining their necks and peaking over Tems’ dress to catch a view of the show's host, Jimmy Kimmel, and other entertainers who graced the stage. Several social media users shared their opinions online, but Twitter users, as usual, were the most vocal.
Others drew an interesting comparison between the similarity of Tems’ Oscars dress and Cardi B’s electric blue dress, pointing out that both designs were closely similar, with differing public reactions.
Tems has not made a comment about the chain of events yet, and it is unclear whether she will do so anytime soon.
