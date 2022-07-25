Listen: Tems Is The Voice of 'Wakanda Forever'

Fans of the Nigerian superstar were overjoyed as she covered Bob Marley's 'No Woman, No Cry' for Marvel's upcoming Black Panther sequel.
Nigerian singing sensation Tems has set her sights on the Marvel cinematic universe. The major media franchise recently released the trailer to the highly anticipated sequel to the global success Black Panther, 'Wakanda Forever'. The high energy trailer was set to the sounds of Tems’ smooth vocals covering late legend Bob Marley's 'No Woman, No Cry' -- listen below.
Tems's sultry voice starts the trailer off, as the characters are slowly introduced. As far as we know, those returning to the big screen are Kenyan-Mexican star Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Guyanese actress Letitia Wright as Shuri, and American screen legends Danai Guriraand Angela Bassetas Okoye and Queen Ramonda, respectively. Thankfully, Winston Duke has allowed us to look at his legs on screen again as he returns as hot-headed giant M'Baku, while British actor Martin Freemanreturns to stay in Black people's business.
The late Chadwick Boseman as King T'Challa/Black Panther is most noticeably absent. The film acknowledges the actor's untimely death, as the people of Wakanda are seen to be mourning their king. The trailer gave glimpses of a few other new and exciting faces, however, we'll have to wait until November to know how their roles will manifest.
One could argue that the excitement for the new film is for both the story and the soundtrack. For Black Panther, American rapper and producer Kendrick Lamardelivered an outstanding soundtrack that we have yet to stop listening to. The soundtrack, which came out alongside the film in 2018, received eight Grammy nominations (two wins), a Golden Globe, an Oscar, and many other nominations. Lamar's influence still seems to be lingering in the halls of Marvel's studio as Tems' cover of 'No Woman, No Cry' makes a sleek transition into the rapper's 2015 To Pimp A Butterfly classic, 'Alright'.
The 'Higher' songstress is having an incredible year, as she recently became the first female Nigerian artist to be awarded BET's Best International Act as well as being the first of her countrymen to debut at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 list. And in what we can only imagine is a childhood dream, the singer has been flagged as one of the features on Beyoncé's upcoming seventh studio album Renaissance.
Music worldwide and on the continent has grown and changed so much in the four years since the original -- if Tems' cover of 'No Woman, No Cry' is just the beginning, then we are in for one hell of a treat, friends.
Listen to Tems's rendition of Bob Marley's 'No Woman, No Cry' here!
See for yourself! Check out the trailer for Marvel's 'Wakanda Forever' here.
Fans of the singer took to social media to praise their musical faves and bask in the joy that is Tems
\u201cTems on the new Beyonc\u00e9 album and on the Wakanda Forever soundtrack.\u201d— TweetingLikeARealMan (@TweetingLikeARealMan) 1658629243
\u201cTems has been on Future, Drake and Beyonc\u00e9\u2019s album. Her vocals is now on the soundtrack of Marvel\u2019s Wakanda Forever. Add that to being on \u201cEssence\u201d with Wizkid & Justin Bieber - one of the biggest Afrobeats songs EVER. \n\nJust a little over 2 years music, she\u2019s achieved a lot! \ud83d\udc4f\ud83c\udffc\u201d— E (@E) 1658649501
\u201cIn the past year for Tems, she\u2019s had three Billboard Hot 100 entries.\n\nBeen featured on Wizkid, Drake, Future and Beyonc\u00e9\u2019s album.\n\nNow she\u2019s a spotlight on the soundtrack of \u201cBlack Panther: Wakanda Forever\u201d.\n\nTems blasted off and never stopped going up. A SUPERSTAR! \ud83d\udcab\u201d— Iseunife Ajayi (@Iseunife Ajayi) 1658653376