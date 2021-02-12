Teni Shares Stunning Visuals for Latest Single 'For You' Featuring Davido
Nigerian singer Teni has officially dropped the music video for her latest catchy single 'For You' featuring Davido.
Nigerian singer and songwriter Teni shines in her latest music video "For You" featuring fellow Nigerian star Davido. "For You", which is centred on a prison escape, sees Davido and Teni teaming up for a thrilling visual escapade.
The "For You" music video starts of with Teni behind bars and comically relays the love story that lead to her re-arrest. Davido plays the lover who visits her and breaks her out of jail but the freedom lasts for a short while. Teni's carefree energy and Davido's high spirits carry the humorous story right up until the end. According to The Guardian Nigeria, Teni explained the inspiration behind the song and why she collaborated with Davido saying:
"For You" is a record I made to celebrate the essence of love, sacrifice and the reaffirmation to always be there for that special someone who means the world to you. I always wanted to make a record like this with Davido especially because of my admiration for him as an artist, father and someone with a big heart."
Teni, whose real name is Teniola Apata, has been growing in the music industry for a few years now. Her previous hits include "Askamaya," "Case" and "Uyo Meyo" which have made a mark on the Nigerian music scene. She also contributed her song writing skills to Davido's 2017 track "Like Dat".
"For You" comes ahead of Teni's debut album WONDALAND which will reportedly drop on March 19th. The much-anticipated album has been in production for over two years across three continents and inclusive of major cities such as London, New York, Orlando, Ondo, Lagos and Abuja.
Watch Teni's "For You" music video featuring Davido below.
