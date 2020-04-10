music news
Damola Durosomo
Apr. 10, 2020 12:37PM EST
Image courtesy of Teni the Entertainer.

Teni Drops New EP 'Quarantine Playlist EP' To Get Us Through Self-Isolation

The Nigerian artist goes through the stages of quarantine in a new collaborative project with DJ Neptune.

Nigerian artist Teni is back with a new EP to get us through the quarantine. The project is a collaboration with Nigeria's DJ Neptune.

The artist released the Quarantine Playlist EP which sees her playing out different stages of being in quarantine and talking about the strains of being on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Quarantine Playlist EP opens with the reflective, "Morning" before jumping into songs aptly titled "Isolation" and "Lockdown." The four-track EP is mostly mid-tempo and includes production from Tempoe, P. Prime and Dëra. At just under 11 minutes, the project is a quick-listen with succinct execution and an undoubtedly relevant theme.

The award-winning artist released her debut EP Billionaire last year, which produced the singles "Billionaire," "Shayo," "and more. She also dropped the memorable song and video for "Sugar Mummy."

Listen to Teni's Quarantine Playlist EP below via Apple Music and Spotify.



