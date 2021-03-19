nigeria
Cindy Gikundiro
Mar. 19, 2021 05:33PM EST
Teni Reaches New Heights With Debut Album 'WONDALAND'

The album follows her recent collaboration with Davido on the single "For You."

Buzzing Nigerian Teni the Entertainer has released her anticipated debut album WONDALAND via Platoon. The album follows a recent collaboration with Davido on the single "For You," which was an international success, and currently the number 1 song in Nigeria.

This album, which was made across 7 cities, London, New York, Dubai, Orlando, Ondo, Lagos, and Abuja, in a span of two years, is a testament to Teni's dedication and attempt to reach new artistic heights.

The 17-track release will stir emotions. It opens with "Maja," an idyllic track that narrates the story of her life accompanied by an Oriki, praise poetry assigned to every Yoruba born child. Followed by her recent single, "For You," with Teni and Davido trading pitch-perfect vocals. Teni also created this bold and expansive project to reach out to different audiences. "I want to see old and young people shed a tear, laugh, dance, and relate and see themselves in the songs and the videos to come."

Teni is known for her blend of Afrobeats, pop, and R&B. Check out our interview with the Nigerian singer where she discusses her artistic journey and the music legends that have influenced her music. Teni has already achieved milestones in such a short period of time yet we are not surprised she calls her recent project "the beginning of great things to come."

Her WONDALAND album is available on all streaming platforms now.

