Kabza De Small, Elaine and Nasty C Among the Most Streamed South African Artists on Spotify in 2020
Here's a list of the most streamed South African artists, albums and songs on Spotify in 2020.
As the year draws to an end, Spotify South Africa has shared their annual lists of the most streamed artists, songs and albums in the country.
Amapiano frontrunner Kabza De Small is the most streamed South African artist across all genres, followed by the likes of DJ Maphorisa and Nasty C. R&B sensation Elaine also makes the list, while her record-breaking mega-hit single "You're The One" is the most streamed South African song on the platform.
Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode's international hit "Jerusalema" cracked the top five of the most streamed South African songs of 2020 on Spotify, a list which is dominated by house music, especially amapiano.
Nasty C tops the list of the most streamed South African hip-hop artists and occupies the third spot on the most streamed South African hip-hop artists overall while his album Zulu Man With Some Power is also among the most streamed albums.
Just like in 2018 and 2019, the overall most streamed artists, songs and albums are still all western. The most streamed artist on Spotify South Africa are the likes of Drake, The Weeknd, Billie Elish, Taylor Swift and Pop Smoke.
Below are the full lists of the most streamed artists, songs and albums on Spotify by South African audiences:
Most streamed South African artists in South Africa
2. DJ Maphorisa
3. Nasty C
4. Spoegwolf
6. Elaine
8. Snotkop
10. Appel
Most streamed South African tracks in South Africa
1. "You're the One" by Elaine
2. "eMcimbini (Live)" by Aymos, DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, Mas Musiq, Myztro, Samthing Soweto
3. "Tender Love (feat. DJ Maphorisa & Kabza De Small)" by Sha Sha, DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small
4. "Jerusalema (feat.Nomcebo Zikode)" by Master KG, Nomcebo Zikode
5. "Risky" by DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, Kammu Dee, Miano, Semi Tee
6. "Xola Moya Wam' (feat. Master KG)" by Master KG, Nomcebo Zikode
7. "Lorch" by by DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, Kammu Dee, Miano, Semi Tee
8. "Into Ngawe" by Ami Faku, Sun-El Musician
9. "Love You Tonight (feat. DJ Maphorisa, Sha Sha & Kabza De Small)" by DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, Mfr Souls, Sha Sha
10. "Sandton" by Bontle Smith, DJ Maphorisa, Focalistic, Kabza De Small, Kamo Mpela
Most streamed South African albums in South Africa
1. I Am The King Of AmaPiano: Sweet & Dust by Kabza De Small
2. Scorpion Kings Live by Kabza De Small
3. The Return Of The Scorpion Kings by Kabza De Small
4. Zulu Man With Some Power by Nasty C
5. Isphithiphithi, Samthing Soweto
6. A.M.N (Any Minute Now) by Cassper Nyovest
7. Umuthi, Blaq Diamond
8. Xola Moya Wam' BY Nomcebo Zikode
9. Scorpion Kings BY DJ Maphorisa
10. Emakhaya by Mlindo The Vocalist
Most streamed South African female artists in South Africa
1. Elaine
2. Ami Faku
4. Sha Sha
7. Karen Zoid
8. Zonke
9. Makhadzi
10. Lebo Sekgobela
The most streamed South African hip-hop artists in 2020
1. Nasty C
3. A-Reece
4. AKA
5. Focalistic
6. Kwesta
7. Youngsta CPT
8. Emtee
9. Shane Eagle
10. Early B
Most streamed artists in South Africa
1. Drake
4. Khalid
5. The Weeknd
6. Travis Scott
7. Pop Smoke
8. Post Malone
10. Eminem
Most streamed female artists in South Africa
2. Taylor Swift
5. Halsey
6. Rihanna
7. Dua Lipa
8. Nicki Minaj
10. Selena Gomez
Most streamed tracks in South Africa
1. "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd
2. "The Box" by Roddy Ricch
3. "Roses – Imanbek Remix" by Imanbek, SAINt JHN
4. "Dance Monkey" by Tones and I
5. "ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch)" by DaBaby, Roddy Ricch
6. "Life Is Good (feat. Drake)" by Drake, Future
7. "Circles" by Post Malone
8. "Don't Start Now" by Dua Lipa
9. "Someone You Loved" by Lewis Capaldi
10. "Toosie Slide" by Drake
Most streamed albums in South Africa
1. Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon by Pop Smoke
2. Legends Never Die by Juice WRLD
3. After Hours by The Weeknd
4. Hollywood's Bleeding by Post Malone
5. Please Excuse Me For Being Anti Social by Roddy Ricch
6. Dark Lane Demo Tapes by Drake
7. Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent by Lewis Capaldi
8. Fine Line by Harry Styles
9. WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO GO? by Billie Eilish
10. No. 6 Collaborations Project by Ed Sheeran