protests
Popular
Rufaro Samanga
Oct. 21, 2020 04:56AM EST
Photo by Kola Sulaimon / AFP via Getty Images.

Protesters carry a banner during a demonstration to press for the scrapping of Special Ant-Robbery Squad (SARS) on Abuja-Keffi Expressway, Abuja, Nigeria on October 19, 2020.

The Nigerian Army Has Denied Opening of Deadly Fire on #EndSARS Protesters

Despite considerable footage depicting #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate having been shot at by security forces, the Nigerian military has denied that they were responsible.

Yesterday, several media outlets reported that Nigerians protesting against the infamous Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) were shot at by security forces. What is now being termed a "massacre" by many, occurred at Lekki Toll Gate shortly after the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, abruptly declared a 24-hour curfew in Lagos. Additionally, unknown men had been filmed removing CCTV cameras from the region prior to the shooting. While there has been no official death toll, many protesters were injured with gruesome images and videos depicting this circulating on social media. No official death toll has been recorded although one protester told the BBC that they personally witnessed at least 20 dead bodies. In response to last night's tragic events, the Nigerian military has denied that they were responsible for shooting at the protesters with live ammunition.

READ: The Year Is 2020 & the Future of Nigeria Is the Youth

According to Nigeria's Premium Times, the spokesperson for the Nigerian military, Sagir Musa, said that the military had "nothing to do with the attack" as it was a "civil matter". However, after having been confronted with video footage that some of the shooters were in fact soldiers, Musa simply responded by saying, "I am not aware."

Additionally, the military cited the reported presence of the army at the protests as being "fake news" via their Twitter account.

As previously reported in our earlier coverage, neither President Muhammadu Buhari nor the Inspector General, Mohammed Adamu, have responded to the events at Lekki Toll Gate as yet. Additionally, International bodies such as the United Nations (UN), African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have not released any statements condemning the recent violence against protesters. Furthermore, no African leaders have condemned the violence in Nigeria.

Public figures such as Hilary Clinton, Gabrielle Union, Burna Boy, Davido, Rihanna, Genevieve Nnaji and numerous others have spoken out against the continued police brutality against Nigerian youth.







From Your Site Articles
activism #endsars politics nigeria protests
Popular
Image supplied by Candice Chirwa.

In Conversation with Candice Chirwa: 'Menstruation is More than Just Bleeding for Seven Days.'

South African activist Candice Chirwa, the 'Minister of Menstruation', speaks to us about what a period-positive world looks like, the challenges menstruators face even in 2020 and her important advocacy work with QRATE.

It's 2020, and naturally, tremendous advancements have been made across various spheres of society. From the prospect of self-driving cars and drones delivering medicines to rural areas to comparatively progressive politics and historic "firsts" for many disenfranchised groups, we've certainly come a long way. However, in the midst of all that progress, there is still one issue which continues to lag behind considerably and consistently, particularly in less developed countries: menstruation.

Candice Chirwa is a young Black woman on a mission to fiercely change the disempowering narratives and taboos that still shroud the issue of menstruation. The 24-year-old South African activist, who is endearingly known as the "Minister of Menstruation" on social media, wants young girls and women to not only accept but embrace their bodies fully in a society that insists on speaking in hushed tones about a perfectly normal biological process. Both Chirwa's research and advocacy work with the UN and her award-winning NGO, QRATE, has focused on dispelling common myths about menstruating, removing the shame and stigma around it and giving menstruators the knowledge and tools they need to navigate their world through impactful workshops.

And when Chirwa isn't collaborating with Lil-Lets, one of the biggest sanitary product brands on the continent, or co-authoring a bad-ass book titled Perils of Patriarchy, she's dominating the TEDx stage and making sure that her audience, no matter how diverse or varied, leaves the room feeling comfortable and courageous enough to boldly shout the word "vagina".

We caught up with Chirwa to discuss what initially compelled her to become a "period-positive" activist, her continued advocacy work with QRATE and what kind of world she imagines for menstruators.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

#EndSARS: Security Forces Open Deadly Fire on Protesting Nigerians

Nigerian security forces have reportedly opened fire on protesters at Lekki Toll Gate amid continued demonstrations against police brutality. This comes after the Nigerian government recently enforced an abrupt curfew in Lagos.